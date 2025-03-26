Appiah Stadium, in a video, praised Davido following their recent public encounter in Ghana

The political commentator claimed that Davido wore a $1 million wedding ring when he hugged him during the encounter

Appiah Stadium thanked Davido for conversing with him despite him being an international music superstar

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has praised Nigerian music superstar Davido following their recent encounter in Ghana.

In a video shared by Appiah Stadium on TikTok, the staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter beamed with excitement as he claimed that Davido wore a $1 million wedding ring from his lavish 2024 marriage ceremony with his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland, when he hugged him in front of many people in public.

Appiah Stadium, who proclaimed himself as the eldest child of President John Dramani Mahama, noted that his interaction with Davido was an indication that God had indeed blessed him in abundance.

The political commentator expressed his gratitude to Davido for conversing with him despite him being a bona fide international music superstar. He added that Davido made him proud by wearing the $1 million gold wedding ring to meet and hug him.

Appiah Stadium's remarks come after he dropped down from a Taxi and walked over to Davido's car to meet him for the first time at a parking lot after he landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

The BET award-winning Nigerian musician travelled to Ghana as part of the numerous artistes, including Diamond Platnumz, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Sarkodie, E.L. and many others, who were billed to perform at the Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration event at the Black Stars Square.

During their encounter, Appiah Stadium was initially restricted by Davido's security personnel who informed the former that the musician was making a call and could not be disturbed at that moment.

The political commentator failed to back down and continuously expressed his intention to greet Davido as he was a big fan. After several tries, and looking through the tinted glass of the front passenger's seat of Davido's car, the Nigerian musician eventually rolled down the window and told security to allow Appiah Stadium to approach him.

This brought joy to the political commentator as he shook hands and conversed in broken English with the Fall hitmaker. Davido hugged Appiah Stadium and towards the end of their interaction, the Ghanaian political commentator showered the Nigerian singer with praises.

Below is the video of Appiah Stadium praising Davido after their encounter in Ghana:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium praising Davido

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Royal Morale Squad (MLP) said:

"Big man, whenever I see you, I feel very happy. Thank you for everything, bro."

JAH_RULE commented:

"Since Otumfuo blessed you, blessings just dey flow around you."

Etsey Nyamadi said:

"No one is low. He is using his mind to make money o."

Appiah Stadium begs John Jinapor in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium begged Energy Minister John Jinapor during their encounter in public.

The staunch NDC supporter knelt and pleaded with the minister to find a permanent solution to the erratic power crisis in the country.

Appiah Stadium claimed that John Jinapor's failure to end the power crisis would tarnish President John Mahama's legacy.

