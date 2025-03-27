Rapper Sarkodie's shirt and shoes he wore at the 40th birthday celebration of Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye

The rapper performed at the birthday party that was held on March 22, 2025, at the Black Star Square

His fans, known as Sarknatives, bragged about him always wearing designer outfits and wearing them once

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's outfit he wore to the 40th birthday party of Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye has sparked conversations on social media.

The cost of Sarkodie's outfit

After his appearance and thrilling performance at Mr Quaye's 40th birthday party, Ghanaians have researched the cost of Sarkodie's outfit.

The event was held at the Black Star Square and was attended by several high profiled celebrities from Ghana, Nigeria, across the African continent and abroad.

At the most talked-about event, Sarkodie wore a short-sleeved Craig Green patterned shirt and a pair of black oversized trousers.

According to Farfetch, the Craig Green cotton shirt cost $713 (GH¢11,046.07) while the Balenciaga Men's Stomper Derby in black shoes cost $1450 (GH¢22,463.95).

The Brag crooner accessorised his look by wearing star-studded bracelets, a gold wristwatch, dark sunglasses and diamond rings.

Cost of Sarkodie's shoes and shirt

Reactions to the cost of Sarkodie's outfit

Sarnatives, the name of Sarkodie's fanbase, took to the comment section to brag about him and to talk about him wearing expensive designer outfits and he wore them only once.

Others also subtly jabbed other Ghanaian musicians, saying that they would not be able to afford Sarkodie's extravagant lifestyle.

Others also quoted the cost of the Balenciaga shoes and the Craig Green shirt in the comment section as they talked about how taken aback they were when they discovered the price tag.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the cost of Sarkodie's shirt and shoes:

@AmosAdu37 said:

""Why do u think we call him the landlord?"

@AdufuGodwin said:

"And he won't repeat that outfit no more too oo, does he give it out or he sells it to butik operators?"

@Painreal266811 said:

"This was the shoe he was wearing cost like £1200 for UK."

jun.ioroffical said:

"Ghana de3 irrelevant things nkuaaa na mu p3 someone but ein shirt aaa 3fa mu hu b3n."

__pa3da3 said:

"Ur favorite artiste ein ACL go tear if he try buy some😂."

Photos of Sarkodie's performance

Sarkodie performs at RNAQ's 40th birthday bash. Image Credit: @rnaq40

Source: Instagram

Videos of Sarkodie's performance

