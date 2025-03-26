A Ghanaian lady has accused Stonebwoy of unfollowing her after she suggested Shatta Wale as the best option for a remix of Moliy's hit song

She alleged that shortly after that, the dancehall musician unfollowed her and claimed that the musician's creative director entered her dm trying to school her

She further mentioned that she was only trying to push an agenda for Ghanaian music to get more international attention and had no business choosing sides

Ghanaian influencer Ohemaa Asante has alleged that dancehall star Stonebwoy unfollowed her on social media after she suggested Shatta Wale for a Ghanaian remix of Moliy’s hit song Shake It to the Max.

Asante claimed that she made a video proposing a local remix of the song since it already had multiple versions with Jamaican artistes.

According to her, the song’s producers reacted to her post, saying no Ghanaian artist had shown interest in a remix but that they were open to the idea. She claimed they asked her to recommend an artiste, and she chose Shatta Wale.

She explained that her choice was based on strategy, as Shatta Wale recently performed alongside Vybz Kartel in Jamaica and was preparing for his London concert. She said she believed his buzz would benefit the song.

Asante alleged that after her suggestion, Stonebwoy unfollowed her, and his creative director sent her a message attempting to school her.

She accused his team of being hypocritical and insisted she was not picking sides but only trying to promote Ghanaian music internationally.

Meanwhile, Shake It to the Max has been nominated for Best Reggae/Dancehall Song at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

It will compete against Ankonam Remix by Amerado featuring Samini, Psalm 23 by Stonebwoy, Road of Evil by Ras Kuuku, Chemistry by Samini, and I Keep Winning by Jupitar.

Moliy first rose to international fame with her contribution to Sad Girls Luv Money featuring Amaarae and Kali Uchis, which debuted at number 80 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Ohemaa Asante and Stonebwoy drama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sammyqube said:

"Chale!!!! Excuse me but she’s saying a lot and not making any sense. We actually didn’t need to know this. She’s part of the problem. Her Assertion that Ghana needs to make good music? Nah girl."

lighter commented:

"How can someone unfollow you? become a problem if it's true; moreover, did stone tell her he's reasons for unfollowing her still if it's true nonsense?"

mistameister said:

"I believe the song should bring the two giants together. Maybe this is the time for a Stone & Shatta collabo. The world will scatter, and it will be Ghana music to the world."

