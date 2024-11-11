Full List Of The 2024 Ghana DJ Awards Winners: DJ Lord OTB, MC Portfolio And Others Win Big
- DJ Lord OTB won the coveted DJ of the Year award at the 2024 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards
- The event was held at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra on Saturday, November 9, 2024
- YEN.com.gh has compiled the full list of winners at the 2024 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards
DJ Lord OTB, MC Portfolio and many others were among the big winners at the 2024 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards.
The 12th edition of the award show was held at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra on Saturday, November 9, 2024, and many prominent Ghanaian personalities attended.
Joy Prime TV personality Roselyn Felli hosted the event, with musicians Edem, Guru, Keche, and DJ Andy Dosty, among others, who mounted the stage to deliver electrifying performances to entertain the attendees on the night.
DJ Lord OTB saw off competition from DJ Loft, DJ Vyrusky, TMSK DJ, AD DJ and DJ Millzy to win the coveted DJ of the Year award for the second consecutive year.
There was a tie in the MC/Hypeman award category, with MC Portfolio and Kojo Manuel taking home the prize. Veteran DJ and presenter Naa Ayele Ardefio was also honoured with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.
See the full list of winners below:
Discovery of the Year
DJ Vasty - Winner
DJ Wiser
DJ Teaspoon
Danika DJ
DJ Sonatty - Winner
DJ Mixmaster
DJ Baaba
DJ Promise
MC/Hypeman of the Year
Ogee The MC
MC Vyper
Mensa Jnr
Abeiku Sarkcess
MC Nana King
Kojo Manuel - Winner
MC Portfolio - Winner
Location Manager
MC Nice
El Chapo
Event DJ of the Year
DJ Lord OTB
DJ Toyor
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Pho - Winner
DJ Ikon
DJ Loft
DJ Sam
AD DJ
DJ Juicy
Artist DJ of the Year
DJ Sedem – Stonebwoy
DJ Vyrusky – Kidi
DJ Lord OTB – King Promise - Winner
Iconic DJ – King Paluta
DJ Foxzy – Shatta Wale
DJ Loft – Black Sherif
DJ Ascalon TPS – Olive The Boy
DJ MJ – Eno Barony
DJ Ikon – Kofi Mole
DJ Stunt – Fameye
DJ Scanner – Wendy Shay
Scratch DJ of the Year
DJ Rampage
DJ Mpesempese - Winner
DJ Abizzy
DJ Obonke
DJ Coleda
DJ Dials
Mobile DJ of the Year
DJ Page
DJ ABK
DJ Pho
DJ Dials
DJ Amachi - Winner
DJ Toyor
DJ Floppy
DJ Phantom
Mixtape of the Year
Landlord Mixtape – DJ Kenya
Cups & Bass Mixtape – DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel -Winner
Best of Africa Azonto – DJ Spincho
Oyokodehye Kofi – Highlife Love Vol 1
Detty December Mix – DJ Lord OTB
The 17th July Mix – DJ Sonatty
DJ Sly King – Afrobeats Is Life Vol. 1
DJ MJ – Hipopatics Mix
Pine x Jinja – DJ Millzy x El Chapo
Video Jockey of the Year
DJ Legend
DJ Aberga - Winner
DJ Astifa
DJ Niiyo
DJ Kobby Rich
Female Radio DJ of the Year
DJ Amoanic – Kingdom FM
DJ Nyce – YFM - Winner
DJ Ohemaa Woyegye – Angel FM
DJ Kess – YFM
DJ Coleda – YFM
Male Radio DJ of the Year
Papa Bills – Adom FM
DJ Sly King – YFM
DJ Ikon – Hitz FM
DJ Wobete – Hitz FM
Mr Shark – Pluzz FM
DJ Phletch – Okay FM
Mr Kaxtro – Starr FM - Winner
DJ Quest – Ark FM
DJ Bridash – Hitz FM
Female DJ of the Year
DJ Mish - Winner
TMSKDJ
DJ Nyce
Gal Dem DJ
DJ MJ
Chichi DJ
DJ Coleda
DJs' Song of the Year
Ekelebe – Stonebwoy
Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky - Winner
GOODSIN – Olivetheboy
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Killa Ji Mi – Shatta Wale
Favourite Story – King Promise, Sarkodie, Olivetheboy
Pub DJ of the Year
DJ Brightest – Signature Pub
DJ Cartoons – Kona Lounge
DJ Mac Tonto – Reema’s Lounge
DJ Floppy – The Cabin
Vim Tinz – Alley Bar
DJ Tyme – Level 3
Selekta Shaker – Levels Pub - Winner
DJ ABK – Purple Pub
Best Reggae/Dancehall DJ
King Lagazee – Asaase Radio - Winner
Nana Ntow – Bryt FM
Jah Son Krapa – Emack FM
Haruna Babangida – Melody FM
Kojo Kombolo – Radio Universe
Blakk Sense – Revival FM
Mr Haglar – Hitz FM
Selecta Bonthy – Ho FM
Afrobeats DJ of the Year
DJ Dials
Papa Bills
DJ Ikon
Mr Shark
DJ Quest
DJ Wobete
ADDJ - Winner
DJ Ganj
Highlife DJ of the Year
Papa Bills – Hitz FM
DJ Pakorich – Pluzz FM
DJ Hitman – DL FM
DJ Kobby Rich – Breeze FM
Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM
DJ K.A – Kessben FM - Winner
House DJ of the Year
African Parte
Ahnansi
Master Q
DJ Boat
TMSK DJ - Winner
Gospel DJ of the Year
TT – Adom FM
DJ JaySmoke
DJ Toxic – Okay FM
DJ Paloma - Winner
Kojo Hanson – Peace FM
Mr KB – Pluzz FM
Best International DJ
DJames (United Kingdom)
DJ 4Korners (Canada)
Silver DJ (Ivory Coast) - Winner
DJ YOU (Senegal)
DJ Neptune (Nigeria)
DJ Divalash (South Africa)
DJSky (Lebanon)
Best International DJ (Ghanaian)
DJ Bluey (UK)
DJ Abena (Belgium)
DJ PC (USA) - Winner
Emciflybokoe (Amsterdam)
DJ Fiifi (UK)
DJ Kofi (Denmark)
DJ Mike Afrojam (Netherlands)
Record Promoter of the Year
Mr Shark - Winner
DJ Toyor
DJ Bridash
Papa Bills
DJ Phletch
DJ Quest
DJ Ganj
Best Young DJ
DJ Zerbb - Winner
DJ Spices
DJ Guru
Best Student DJ
DJ Pato – University of Cape Coast
DJ Safety – KNUST
DJ Ascalon TPS – University of Ghana - Winner
DJ Stryka – Bluecrest University
DJ Bliss – University of Education
DJ Sacrifice – UNIMAC
Uzi DJ – University of Energy & Natural Resources
Nocturnal People's Choice Award
DJ Nyce
DJ Mack Tonto
Chichi DJ -Winner
DJ Dennys
DJ Millzy
Master Que
DJ Juicy
Dopetunes DJ
Pub of the Year
The Cabin
Signature Lounge - Winner
Kona Lounge
The Garage
Reema's Lounge
Purple Pub
Night Club of the Year
MAD Club - Winner
Kruna
Arena
Ace Tantra
SOHO
King David Club
DJ of the Year
DJ Loft
DJ Lord OTB - Winner
DJ Vyrusky
TMSK DJ
AD DJ
DJ Millzy
DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year
'Come Inside' – AD DJ & D Jay
'Follow Who Know Road' – DJ Vyrusky & Kuami Eugene, Maya Blu - Winner
Night Club DJ of the Year
DJ Dennys – MAD Club - Winner
DJ Millzy – Kruna
DJ Cash – Arena
DJ Juvenile – Ace Tantra
DJ Aligation – SOHO
DJ Emeris – King David Club
DJ Speech – MAD Club
Regional Categories
Best DJ – Ashanti Region
DJ Bongo
DJ Coleda
DJ Aroma
DJ Kellywan - Winner
DJ Bryant
DJ Wayalez
DJ Lamar
DJ Manucho
Best DJ – Central Region
DJ Cesh
DJ Sonatty - Winner
DJ Repentance
Eyison DJ
DJ Scanner
Best DJ – Eastern Region
DJ Olasty - Winner
DJ Stanzy
DJ Richie
DJ Pato
DJ Blay
DJ Expo
Best DJ – Greater Accra
DJ Sly
TMSK DJ
Chichi DJ
DJ Lord OTB - Winner
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Loft
ADDJ
DJ Mac Tonto
Best DJ – Northern Region
DJ Bone - Winner
Amsterdam DJ
DJ Splash
DJ Ephya
DJ Lighter
DJ Emeris
Kweku Tee
Best DJ – Upper East Region
DJ Kokobioko - Winner
DJ Gizzy
DJ Aluther
DJ Concious
DJ Blackcedi
DJ Webzy
Best DJ – Upper West Region
DJ 10plus
VJ Pyrate - Winner
DJ 9ice
DJ Zigi
DJ Bum
DJ Cupid
Best DJ – Volta Region
DJ Yaw Dotkom
DJ Karanja - Winner
DJ Orxty
DJ Cyril
DJ Cantona
DJ Lastic
DJ Stephen
Best DJ – Western Region
Mr X
DJ Kenya
DJ Wasty Kay - Winner
DJ Gunshot
DJ Papa Steven
Best DJ – Bono East Region
DJ Emma Black
DJ Wonder Gee
DJ Agingo
DJ Erm Prince
DJ El Flip - Winner
Best DJ – Bono Region
DJ Kazopi
DJ Floppy
DJ Quest
DJ Arc
DJ Richie
DJ Kurrupt
DJ Khalifa - Winner
DJ Bryt
Best DJ – Ahafo Region
DJ Borga Scratch
DJ Bacteria
DJ Beezy
DJ Bisa
DJ Teva T
DJ Figastro - Winner
Honorary Award
Lifetime Achievement Award: Naa Ayele Ardefio
Afua Asantewaa and hubby serve goals
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, attracted attention during their arrival at the 2024 Ghana DJ Awards.
The GWR Sing-a-thon star arrived at the venue holding her husband's hand as they walked towards the main venue.
Afua Asantewaa wore sleeveless African print attire that accentuated her delicate curves, while her husband wore all-black attire: a short-sleeved kaftan, trousers, and elegant shoes.
