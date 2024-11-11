DJ Lord OTB won the coveted DJ of the Year award at the 2024 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards

The event was held at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra on Saturday, November 9, 2024

YEN.com.gh has compiled the full list of winners at the 2024 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards

DJ Lord OTB, MC Portfolio and many others were among the big winners at the 2024 edition of the Ghana DJ Awards.

DJ Lord OTB, MC Portfolio and others win major awards at the 2024 Ghana DJ Awards. Photo source: @djlordotb and @portfoliothemc

Source: Instagram

The 12th edition of the award show was held at the Palms Convention Centre in Accra on Saturday, November 9, 2024, and many prominent Ghanaian personalities attended.

Joy Prime TV personality Roselyn Felli hosted the event, with musicians Edem, Guru, Keche, and DJ Andy Dosty, among others, who mounted the stage to deliver electrifying performances to entertain the attendees on the night.

DJ Lord OTB saw off competition from DJ Loft, DJ Vyrusky, TMSK DJ, AD DJ and DJ Millzy to win the coveted DJ of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

There was a tie in the MC/Hypeman award category, with MC Portfolio and Kojo Manuel taking home the prize. Veteran DJ and presenter Naa Ayele Ardefio was also honoured with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.

See the full list of winners below:

Discovery of the Year

DJ Vasty - Winner

DJ Wiser

DJ Teaspoon

Danika DJ

DJ Sonatty - Winner

DJ Mixmaster

DJ Baaba

DJ Promise

MC/Hypeman of the Year

Ogee The MC

MC Vyper

Mensa Jnr

Abeiku Sarkcess

MC Nana King

Kojo Manuel - Winner

MC Portfolio - Winner

Location Manager

MC Nice

El Chapo

Event DJ of the Year

DJ Lord OTB

DJ Toyor

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Pho - Winner

DJ Ikon

DJ Loft

DJ Sam

AD DJ

DJ Juicy

Artist DJ of the Year

DJ Sedem – Stonebwoy

DJ Vyrusky – Kidi

DJ Lord OTB – King Promise - Winner

Iconic DJ – King Paluta

DJ Foxzy – Shatta Wale

DJ Loft – Black Sherif

DJ Ascalon TPS – Olive The Boy

DJ MJ – Eno Barony

DJ Ikon – Kofi Mole

DJ Stunt – Fameye

DJ Scanner – Wendy Shay

Scratch DJ of the Year

DJ Rampage

DJ Mpesempese - Winner

DJ Abizzy

DJ Obonke

DJ Coleda

DJ Dials

Mobile DJ of the Year

DJ Page

DJ ABK

DJ Pho

DJ Dials

DJ Amachi - Winner

DJ Toyor

DJ Floppy

DJ Phantom

Mixtape of the Year

Landlord Mixtape – DJ Kenya

Cups & Bass Mixtape – DJ Loft & Kojo Manuel -Winner

Best of Africa Azonto – DJ Spincho

Oyokodehye Kofi – Highlife Love Vol 1

Detty December Mix – DJ Lord OTB

The 17th July Mix – DJ Sonatty

DJ Sly King – Afrobeats Is Life Vol. 1

DJ MJ – Hipopatics Mix

Pine x Jinja – DJ Millzy x El Chapo

Video Jockey of the Year

DJ Legend

DJ Aberga - Winner

DJ Astifa

DJ Niiyo

DJ Kobby Rich

Female Radio DJ of the Year

DJ Amoanic – Kingdom FM

DJ Nyce – YFM - Winner

DJ Ohemaa Woyegye – Angel FM

DJ Kess – YFM

DJ Coleda – YFM

Male Radio DJ of the Year

Papa Bills – Adom FM

DJ Sly King – YFM

DJ Ikon – Hitz FM

DJ Wobete – Hitz FM

Mr Shark – Pluzz FM

DJ Phletch – Okay FM

Mr Kaxtro – Starr FM - Winner

DJ Quest – Ark FM

DJ Bridash – Hitz FM

Female DJ of the Year

DJ Mish - Winner

TMSKDJ

DJ Nyce

Gal Dem DJ

DJ MJ

Chichi DJ

DJ Coleda

DJs' Song of the Year

Ekelebe – Stonebwoy

Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky - Winner

GOODSIN – Olivetheboy

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Killa Ji Mi – Shatta Wale

Favourite Story – King Promise, Sarkodie, Olivetheboy

Pub DJ of the Year

DJ Brightest – Signature Pub

DJ Cartoons – Kona Lounge

DJ Mac Tonto – Reema’s Lounge

DJ Floppy – The Cabin

Vim Tinz – Alley Bar

DJ Tyme – Level 3

Selekta Shaker – Levels Pub - Winner

DJ ABK – Purple Pub

Best Reggae/Dancehall DJ

King Lagazee – Asaase Radio - Winner

Nana Ntow – Bryt FM

Jah Son Krapa – Emack FM

Haruna Babangida – Melody FM

Kojo Kombolo – Radio Universe

Blakk Sense – Revival FM

Mr Haglar – Hitz FM

Selecta Bonthy – Ho FM

Afrobeats DJ of the Year

DJ Dials

Papa Bills

DJ Ikon

Mr Shark

DJ Quest

DJ Wobete

ADDJ - Winner

DJ Ganj

Highlife DJ of the Year

Papa Bills – Hitz FM

DJ Pakorich – Pluzz FM

DJ Hitman – DL FM

DJ Kobby Rich – Breeze FM

Oyokodehyie Kofi – Accra FM

DJ K.A – Kessben FM - Winner

House DJ of the Year

African Parte

Ahnansi

Master Q

DJ Boat

TMSK DJ - Winner

Gospel DJ of the Year

TT – Adom FM

DJ JaySmoke

DJ Toxic – Okay FM

DJ Paloma - Winner

Kojo Hanson – Peace FM

Mr KB – Pluzz FM

Best International DJ

DJames (United Kingdom)

DJ 4Korners (Canada)

Silver DJ (Ivory Coast) - Winner

DJ YOU (Senegal)

DJ Neptune (Nigeria)

DJ Divalash (South Africa)

DJSky (Lebanon)

Best International DJ (Ghanaian)

DJ Bluey (UK)

DJ Abena (Belgium)

DJ PC (USA) - Winner

Emciflybokoe (Amsterdam)

DJ Fiifi (UK)

DJ Kofi (Denmark)

DJ Mike Afrojam (Netherlands)

Record Promoter of the Year

Mr Shark - Winner

DJ Toyor

DJ Bridash

Papa Bills

DJ Phletch

DJ Quest

DJ Ganj

Best Young DJ

DJ Zerbb - Winner

DJ Spices

DJ Guru

Best Student DJ

DJ Pato – University of Cape Coast

DJ Safety – KNUST

DJ Ascalon TPS – University of Ghana - Winner

DJ Stryka – Bluecrest University

DJ Bliss – University of Education

DJ Sacrifice – UNIMAC

Uzi DJ – University of Energy & Natural Resources

Nocturnal People's Choice Award

DJ Nyce

DJ Mack Tonto

Chichi DJ -Winner

DJ Dennys

DJ Millzy

Master Que

DJ Juicy

Dopetunes DJ

Pub of the Year

The Cabin

Signature Lounge - Winner

Kona Lounge

The Garage

Reema's Lounge

Purple Pub

Night Club of the Year

MAD Club - Winner

Kruna

Arena

Ace Tantra

SOHO

King David Club

DJ of the Year

DJ Loft

DJ Lord OTB - Winner

DJ Vyrusky

TMSK DJ

AD DJ

DJ Millzy

DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year

'Come Inside' – AD DJ & D Jay

'Follow Who Know Road' – DJ Vyrusky & Kuami Eugene, Maya Blu - Winner

Night Club DJ of the Year

DJ Dennys – MAD Club - Winner

DJ Millzy – Kruna

DJ Cash – Arena

DJ Juvenile – Ace Tantra

DJ Aligation – SOHO

DJ Emeris – King David Club

DJ Speech – MAD Club

Regional Categories

Best DJ – Ashanti Region

DJ Bongo

DJ Coleda

DJ Aroma

DJ Kellywan - Winner

DJ Bryant

DJ Wayalez

DJ Lamar

DJ Manucho

Best DJ – Central Region

DJ Cesh

DJ Sonatty - Winner

DJ Repentance

Eyison DJ

DJ Scanner

Best DJ – Eastern Region

DJ Olasty - Winner

DJ Stanzy

DJ Richie

DJ Pato

DJ Blay

DJ Expo

Best DJ – Greater Accra

DJ Sly

TMSK DJ

Chichi DJ

DJ Lord OTB - Winner

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Loft

ADDJ

DJ Mac Tonto

Best DJ – Northern Region

DJ Bone - Winner

Amsterdam DJ

DJ Splash

DJ Ephya

DJ Lighter

DJ Emeris

Kweku Tee

Best DJ – Upper East Region

DJ Kokobioko - Winner

DJ Gizzy

DJ Aluther

DJ Concious

DJ Blackcedi

DJ Webzy

Best DJ – Upper West Region

DJ 10plus

VJ Pyrate - Winner

DJ 9ice

DJ Zigi

DJ Bum

DJ Cupid

Best DJ – Volta Region

DJ Yaw Dotkom

DJ Karanja - Winner

DJ Orxty

DJ Cyril

DJ Cantona

DJ Lastic

DJ Stephen

Best DJ – Western Region

Mr X

DJ Kenya

DJ Wasty Kay - Winner

DJ Gunshot

DJ Papa Steven

Best DJ – Bono East Region

DJ Emma Black

DJ Wonder Gee

DJ Agingo

DJ Erm Prince

DJ El Flip - Winner

Best DJ – Bono Region

DJ Kazopi

DJ Floppy

DJ Quest

DJ Arc

DJ Richie

DJ Kurrupt

DJ Khalifa - Winner

DJ Bryt

Best DJ – Ahafo Region

DJ Borga Scratch

DJ Bacteria

DJ Beezy

DJ Bisa

DJ Teva T

DJ Figastro - Winner

Honorary Award

Lifetime Achievement Award: Naa Ayele Ardefio

Afua Asantewaa and hubby serve goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, attracted attention during their arrival at the 2024 Ghana DJ Awards.

The GWR Sing-a-thon star arrived at the venue holding her husband's hand as they walked towards the main venue.

Afua Asantewaa wore sleeveless African print attire that accentuated her delicate curves, while her husband wore all-black attire: a short-sleeved kaftan, trousers, and elegant shoes.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh