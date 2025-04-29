An old video of Kuami Eugene selling his songs on CDs on the streets of Accra and in commercial buses, known in Ghana as trotros, has surfaced

The video showed the Angela crooner's humble beginnings as he tried to make a name for himself in the Ghanaian music industry and beyond

Many people drew lessons from the trending video while highlighting Kuami Eugene's current success and how he was treated with respect

An old video of multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Kumai Eugene selling his CDs in commercial buses known as trotros and on the street has resurfaced.

Kumai Eugene video selling CD resurfaces

Before rising to stardom, Kuami Eugene embarked on a challenging journey to make his name for himself in the music industry.

A resurfaced video captures a young musician passionately selling his CDs on the bustling streets of Accra and inside trotros.

In the video, the aspiring artist tried to grab the attention of passersby on the street by offering them copies while sharing singing snippets of his songs.

Despite his enthusiasm and evident talent, he faced numerous rejections, with many commuters appreciating his voice but declining to purchase his CDs. Others also walked away without stopping to hear from him.

Despite these challenges earlier on in his music career, Kuami Eugene undoubtedly stands tall as one of Ghana's celebrated musicians.

He has released numerous hits and won several awards and recognitions. The old video of Kuami Eugene reflects on his journey in the music industry and serves as an inspiration for other aspiring talents who are passionate about greatness.

Reactions to Kuami Eugene's pre-fame video

Many social media users drew lessons from the trending video as they advised people about respecting others despite their status.

Below are the reactions to the old video of Kuami Eugene selling his CDs in the trotro and on the streets:

@vee🧿🌀🎀 said:

"Now the same people are rushing him aww 🥺herr God errr he will bless everyone 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️."

Maud Addo said:

"Trust me that lady who ignored him will surely be regretting today"

Abugri said:

"Those who were busy nu how far with life 😏 😏 in this life gratitude is a must 🙏🙏."

Bra Kofi said:

"😂😂😂😂 had I known is always at last."

RB🍾🔞💰 said:

"No hurry in life if February doesn’t March April May 😒"

Kuami Eugene's former maid, Mary, speaks

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's helper, Mary, appearing on a controversial podcast where she opened up about her experience working as a maid for the singer.

During the interview, she passionately urged employers to treat domestic workers with respect, emphasising the crucial role they played in households. According to Mary, being a maid meant you held the lives in your hands.

A snippet from the interview quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions. Many people applauded Kuami Eugene for letting her go, questioning her decision to publicly speak about her former employer.

