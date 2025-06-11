Eazzy, in a social media video, flaunted an expensive ring as she bonds with Medikal as he promoted his new song in a car

The musician could not stop smiling as she continuously flaunted the ring for the camera while enjoying the private moment

Eazzy's ring caught the attention of Ghanaians, who raised speculations about her and Medikal potentially tying the knot

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his girlfriend Eazzy have courted attention after a video of them spending time together surfaced on social media.

Eazzy fuels marriage rumours with Medikal as she flaunts an expensive ring. Photo source: @medikalmdk

Source: TikTok

The former AMG Business-affiliated rapper took to his official TikTok page to promote his newly released single, Shoulder, which features rapper Beeztrap KOTM and dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

In a video he shared, Eazzy flaunted her beautiful natural looks as Medikal held a bundle of GH₵5 notes while singing the lyrics of the new song into her ears while they hung out in the rapper's luxurious Range Rover.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee could not hide her bright smile as she enjoyed the private moment with her boyfriend. As she recorded the video, she continuously flashed an expensive ring in front of the camera.

Eazzy's ring caught the attention of Ghanaians, who raised speculations about her and Medikal potentially tying the knot after months of being in a romantic relationship.

The couple have regularly flaunted their newfound love for each other on social media. They have also been spotted together in public on several occasions.

Medikal recently snubbed his ex-wife and baby mama, Fella Makafui, on Mother's Day. He celebrated Eazzy on the special day and shared an image of her with a simple yet profound message.

Rapper Medikal with his beautiful girlfriend, Eazzy. Photo source: @amgmedikal, @eazzyfirstlady

Source: Instagram

The couple also went on a special date night inside the popular Accra-based restaurant and lounge, Sky Bar 25 in Villaggio Vista, Ghana Airport Residential.

Medikal and Eazzy enjoyed their appetising international dinner dishes and enjoyed the beautiful night view of Accra from the top of the restaurant's huge building.

Medikal's divorce and relationship with Eazzy

Medikal and Eazzy began secretly dating months after the rapper and his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, announced their separation.

The La Hustle hitmaker and his former spouse were a married couple for four years and welcomed a daughter, Island Frimpong, during the short union.

Medikal and Eazzy initially denied rumours of their relationship despite getting cosy with each other on several occasions.

Below is the video of Eazzy flaunting a ring as she bonds with Medikal:

Eazzy's ring stirs reactions from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abena Naaja commented:

"Eiii Eazzy is showing us the ring 💍 ooooo😍."

Young Rich said:

"It's officially confirmed 👌🔥."

nanayaaagyemangny commented:

"MDK is in love again.Thank God."

Ria Reigns said:

"Ah are they married or what? When?"

unix7472 commented:

"Allla, the ring too is ringing 🤣🥰🥰🥰."

Fella responds to Medikal, Eazzy marriage rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui responded to Medikal and Eazzy's marriage rumours on social media.

In a TikTok live session with fans, the award-winning actress seemed unfazed by the rumours and wished her ex-husband and Eazzy well in their relationship.

Many Ghanaians applauded Fella Makafui for her mature response to Medikal and Eazzy's marriage rumours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh