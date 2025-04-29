Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has invited Amaarae for what could be their first-ever collaboration

He extended the invitation to Amaarae on the morning of April 29 after the latter's party in Accra

The interaction between Amaarae and Shatta Wale has garnered significant traction on social media

Plans have begun for a potential collaboration between Ghanaian musicians Shatta Wale and Amaarae.

Shatta Wale reached out to Amaarae via X, formerly Twitter, on April 29, expressing his readiness for them to record a song.

In his post, the On God hitmaker shared his admiration for the 30-year-old Ghanaian American singer, saying,

"Truth be One ☝️ Thank you sis, let’s drop a banger for them “YAA ASANTEWAA.”

Shatta Wale's cosign for Amaarae was in reaction to a video captured from the singer's stint at a party in Accra.

The livestreaming party happened at the Republic Bar in Osu with scores of Ghanaian creatives in attendance.

During the event, Amaarae expressed her love for Shatta Wale, referencing the latter's significant impact and influence on the Ghanaian music industry.

"Make some noise for Shatta Wale right now. This guy can come and insult all of us today, and tomorrow he'll release a banger for us to feel him," Amaarae said while speaking to a teeming audience at the party in Accra.

The video of Amaarae talking about Shatta Wale excited scores of fans on social media who constantly advocate for the high-striding singer to immerse herself in the Ghanaian market.

While Amaarae, born Ama Serwaa Genfi, was born and raised in Ghana and the US, a huge part of the singer's traction exists outside of her original home.

The singer and her mother have decried the disconnection between Ghanaian fans and Amaarae, often citing her niche voice and sound as the reason.

During her recent stint at the Coachella Valley festival, the Fountain Baby hitmaker, who has worked with top stars including Sabrina Carpenter, dedicated a portion of her set to performing some of her favourite Ghanaian classics.

Amaarae made history on April 13, 2025, when she became the first Ghanaian artist to perform a solo set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The event took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, during the first weekend of the festival. Her performance was one of the most talked-about moments from the show.

Shatta Wale's invitation to Amaarae stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Shattta Wlae's gesture towards Amaarae.

@AhbrantieRichie said:

Now this be where we reach....u begging for collaboration from international Superstars to revive ur dead career..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣eii Nii kantamanto settings man💀💀💀

@realbelieverx1 wrote:

Despite your busy schedules u still have time for we the fans 🔥🔥🔥 God bless you more father❤️🙏

@Unruly_SP remarked:

This is what Ghanian artists has to be doing.... That's love to the core💕❤️

@streetvoice0 added:

Can’t wait for this collaboration

Sarkodie celebrates Amaarae's after her Coachella

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had praised singer Amaarae after her historic performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud her, expressing pride in how she represented Ghana on the global stage.

