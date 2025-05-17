The news of the passing of the legendary highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah, who is well known in showbiz as Dada KD, has taken over social media

Many Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to share their reactions to the passing of the Somu Gye crooner

Below are the heartfelt messages broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, TV and radio presenter Tima Kumkum, and others shared online

Ghanaian highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah, who is well known in showbiz as Dada KD, has been reported dead. Many Ghanaian celebrities have taken to social media to react to the unfortunate news.

Dada KD: Serwaa Amihere, Tima Kumkum and other stars mourn the late highlife musician.

Source: Instagram

Reactions of Ghanaian celebrities to Dada KD's passing

Serwaa Amihere

GHOne TV broadcaster and media personality Serwaa Amihere took to her X account to react to the passing of the late Dada KD.

In a post posted in the evening of May 17, 2025, at 11.23 PM, Miss Amihere was in disbelief after learning about the highlife musician's passing. She wrote,

"Oh Dada KD 💔💔"

Tima Kumkum

Hitz FM and Adom FM presenter Tima Kumkum was also in disbelief after learning about Dada KD's passing.

She took to her Instagram page to share memorable pictures she took with the My Heart Goes Boom hitmaker.

In the caption, she expressed disbelief over the unfortunate news and reflected rhetorically on the kind of world we live in. She concluded her message with the traditional greeting, which is often used when one passes away.

"Omg 😱 I can't still believe this, R.I.P Owura eeeeiii hhhmmm what a world we live in, due ne amenehunu Dada KD 💔 😱😭.#restinpeace🕊️."

Afia Schwarzenegger

US-based Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger, also on Instagram, paid tribute to the late Dada KD. She was also taken aback by the sudden passing of the legendary musician.

She encouraged everyone to pray for his family and prayed that his loving, funny and kind soul rest in peace.s

"Ahhh Kwaku Duah..But why? RIP. Dada KD passed away at Gbewe Hospital Today. May his loving, funny, kind soul rest in peace. This is so sad!!!! PLEASE PRAY FOR HIS FAMILY."

Reactions by Ghanaians to the passing of Dada KD

Many Ghanaians have also taken to social media to react to the passing of the legendary highlife musician, Dada KD.

People mentioned their favourite songs of his and talked about how much they would miss his music and craft.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the passing of the legendary Dada KD:

manfo_yaa said:

"This man paaa, one of my fav musician 😢😢😢Rip 🕊️."

atsweitennis said:

"Oooooh chale …..! 😢😢😢😢😢May his soul Rest In Peace but what happened was him "

nana__moreblessing said:

"Hmmm my favorite hi life musician die😢. Dada kd."

@ohene_ohene1 said:

"Oh 💔…I recently searched and listened to this song of his."

Pictures of Dada KD

Dada KD is dead.

Source: Facebook

Abyna Tiwaa, friend of Perfect Match Xtra winner Tessy, dies

YEN.com.gh reported that Abyna Tiwaa, known to viewers as a close companion of Perfect Match Xtra Season Two winner Tessy, has sadly passed away.

Tiwaa appeared alongside Tessy during segments of the popular reality show, earning admiration from fans for her vibrant personality and support.

News of her untimely passing surfaced on social media on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Tessy later confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram Story post, leaving many followers shocked and grieving.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of sorrow from fans and sympathisers across Ghana. Many took to social media to extend heartfelt condolences to Tiwaa’s family and to Tessy, who is mourning the loss of someone she often referred to as a sister.

Source: YEN.com.gh