Abyna Tiwaa, a close friend of the Perfect Match Xtra season two winner, Theresa Lovelyn Agor, or Tessy, who appeared on the reality show, has sadly passed away.

News of Tiwaa's untimely passing emerged on social media on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with Tessy confirming her demise in an Instagram Story.

Her demise has sent many Ghanaians, including Theresa and her numerous fans, into a state of mourning. The cause of her death is still unknown.

Abyna Tiwaa, a makeup artist and model whom Theresa considered a sister, appeared on the second season of the Perfect Match Xtra reality show during the Finalists Dinner Night in 2024 alongside her friend's partner and co-winner, Martin Marvin's mother.

