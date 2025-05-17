Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has reacted to the death of highlife musician Dada KD

Nana Romeo has highlighted the mystery and sorrow surrounding the loss of a musical icon whose legacy will undoubtedly endure

Some social media users have commented on media personality Delay and Dada KD's video on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, widely known as Delay, has paid heartfelt tribute to the renowned highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah, affectionately called Dada KD, following his unexpected passing on May 16, 2025.

In a moving gesture, Delay, a former radio presenter at Wontumi FM, shared a video of her last interview with the legendary artist.

The footage captured Dada KD performing one of his beloved hit songs during a live segment on her show.

The warm and engaging atmosphere was evident as media star Delay enthusiastically sang along, prompting Dada KD to clarify the pronunciation of certain words in the local dialect, which showcased not only her admiration for his artistry but also their connection.

The chief executive officer of Delay Foods took to Instagram, expressing her sorrow with the poignant caption:

“Kwaku Wo Wuo Yi Aye Me Ya 🥹 Due Due Due"

TV host Delay mourns Dada KD

Some social media users have commented on Delay's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

b_ryt_4eva stated:

"EEEIIII SO ITS TRUE ..?? 😭😭😭😭 GOD I DONT WANT TO BELIEVE THIS … Daaammnnn …!! DADY, we never released our song, and you've left so painfully 😭😭😭."

gloriaantwiboasiako4553 stated:

"He was going through challenges. He mentioned that one day very soon he will be gone, cos the world does not care. Close friends reach out to him, but l guess he still couldn't sort out whatever it was. My all-time crush, l never got to meet him."

yaababy101

"Death is so so painful😢God have mercy on us."

yaaqueen25 stated:

"Aww what happened 😢😢😢😢😢."

The Instagram video is below:

Nana Romeo narrates how Dada KD died

Ghanaian media personality Nana Romeo has shared the chilling details surrounding Dada KD's untimely death in an emotional video.

He stated that the musician's manager was devastated and inconsolable upon confirming the heartbreaking news.

Just a day before his passing, on Thursday, May 15, 2025, Nana Romeo had met Dada KD at the UK Embassy, where they worked together on securing a visa for an upcoming high-profile performance.

According to Nana Romeo, Dada KD's manager went to his residence only to find the artist in a critical condition, struggling to communicate.

In a state of panic, his management team rushed him to the Gbawe Government Hospital, desperately seeking help.

Despite several hours of intensive medical care, the doctors ultimately pronounced him dead, a shocking conclusion that left family, friends, and fans reeling from the unexpected loss.

The YouTube video is below:

Delay interviews Dada KD about his marriage

Highlife musician Dada KD spoke about his failed marriage, children and religion in an exclusive interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show.

Dada KD explained that he doesn't believe in God and the bible as the word in the trending YouTube video.

The YouTube video is below:

TV host Delay rocks a kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, who looked gorgeous for her most recent picture session. I

In keeping with her appearance, the TV personality Delay donned a classy yet sophisticated hairstyle that exuded businesswoman vibes.

Numerous social media users have commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's beautiful Instagram photos.

