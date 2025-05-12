Dr Frank Amoakohene has fulfilled a promise he recently made to ailing Kumawood actor Kwaku Twumasi during the Ashanti Festival celebrations

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has fulfilled a promise he recently made to ailing Kumawood actor Kwaku Twumasi during the recent Ashanti Festival (AshantiFest) celebrations.

Dr Frank Amoakohene funds ailing actor Kwaku Twumasi's medical treatment. Photo source: Dr Frank Amoakohene, UTV Ghana, SHINY Creations

The minister has provided the necessary funds to facilitate his admission to the hospital for medical treatment following his health challenges over the years.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Twumasi underwent a medical evaluation at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) with his relatives.

The veteran actor was seen being escorted by blogger Shiny Creations and two individuals as he entered a car headed home after leaving the hospital.

The ailing Kwaku Twumasi's medical treatment comes after the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, promised to get him the medical treatment he needed.

Dr Amoakohene sent a delegation to the actor’s residence to present him with a citation and honour his contributions to the Kumawood film industry.

Kwaku Twumasi’s health challenges

Kwaku Twumasi has been battling health issues since he was struck by a mild stroke, which left him bedridden for over four years.

Kumawood actor Lil Win with his colleague Kwaku Twumasi. Photo source: Lil Win, UTV Ghana

The veteran actor, who gained prominence in the 2000s for starring in popular Kumawood movies alongside Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Mercy Asiedu, Kyeiwaa and many others, now has difficulty walking, although he can talk like any normal person.

In an old interview, he shared that the period of his illness was a hard time for him, but his family was so supportive, singling out his wife for praise.

He said he had suspended his acting career due to his health ccondition ut continues to direct and produce movies.

Watch the video below:

Dr Amoakohene's gesture towards Twumasi stirs reactions

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, for funding Kwaku Twumasi's medical treatment. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

pedysworld commented:

"I watched a movie he featured in recently (THAT DAY), and I kept wondering where he is presently. Thanks to the minister, and may he be cured and experience total recovery soon. ❤️."

3rd_tym said:

"God bless him."

regularkwabena1 commented:

"Eiii Decade paaa, then I see the man for church keep oooo."

Lil Win supports Kwaku Twumasi with donation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win supported Kwaku Twumasi with a generous donation when he visited his ailing colleague at his residence in the Ashanti Region.

In a video, the Kumawood actor gifted his colleague numerous cooking items and GH₵10,000 for his daily upkeep as he battled longstanding health challenges that had made it impossible for him to work.

Lil Win also prayed for Kwaku Twumasi to recover from his health issues and enjoy a longer life.

