Tamale-based musician Abdulrahim Abdullah, popularly known as Israhim, has courted attention after a video of his bizarre entry to his recent musical concert surfaced on social media.

The young musician, regarded as one of the famous stars in the Northern Regional capital, held his widely anticipated Back In White concert at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Numerous Tamale-based musicians, like rapper Maccasio, Don Ziggy, Ruff Guy, Wiz Child, Ricch Kid, Firdaus De Baddest Boy, and many others, performed at the event, which was attended by a large crowd who trooped to the stadium to have fun and enjoy great music.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Israhim raised eyebrows as he arrived at the concert inside an ambulance from the hospital.

Police personnel and team members gathered around the ambulance as the musician, who recently released his Back In White album, was carefully taken out of the ambulance, which was parked close to the music stage.

Israhim, sporting an all-white outfit, quietly lay on the stretcher like a hospital patient who had suffered a severe injury, with a stretcher belt strapped around him.

He received a massive ovation from the crowd as a group of men wearing military attire and medical scrubs transported him to the stage to begin his highly anticipated musical performance.

The musician was released from the stretcher belt, and he began to get emotional as he performed one of his hit songs, which got the packed crowd at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium singing along with him.

Israhim's entry to the stage drew mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who are not accustomed to the showmanship associated with the musicians from the Northern Region during their performances at musical events.

On October 26, 2024, Tamale-based musician Fancy Gadam made headlines at the sixth edition of his critically acclaimed Gadam Nation Concert at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The Total Cheat hitmaker gracefully traversed the stage suspended by wires as he performed to a roaring crowd at the 4000-seater arena in the air.

Israhim's entry to Tamale concert stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ibra One commented:

"Whoever suggested this kind of entry is an enemy to Israhim."

Moro Abdul Akim said:

"May his Soul rest in perfect peace."

Blaq Boi commented:

"Imagine someone at the hospital needs an ambulance at that time. They will say "the ambulance is not available" 😢😞."

Ak_bLaque said:

"By now, someone is trying to reach the ambulance for an emergency but there is no response or no fuel.😂😂😂😂."

Lumba's manager addresses Dada KD's passing controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's manager addressed the controversy surrounding Dada KD's passing.

In an interview, Roman Fada, refuted allegations about his musician's involvement in his colleague's recent death.

He recounted how Daddy Lumba honoured Dada KD at an event months earlier and warned the media against false claims.

