Dancehall musician Shatta Wale responded to a fan who claimed that he sprayed his yellow Lamborghini purple and was parading it as another car

This comes after the On God crooner took to X to announce that he had bought a brand new car, accompanied by a video

Many people lashed out at the fan for trolling Shatta Wale, while others applauded him for his reply

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale gave an epic reply to a fan who claimed that the musician sprayed his yellow Lamborghini purple to parade it as another car.

Shatta Wale buys another Lamborghini. Image Credit: @shattawalegh

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale replies fan

"Open your eyes na America be dat fool 😂🤣," he responded to the fan.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's reply to the fan

The reactions of social media users to the interaction between Shatta Wale and the fan are below:

@Ghana_f1rst said:

"Don't mind him when it arrives and it's sitting next to the yellow one he go understand."

@shun_dey_fool said:

"Cute car… but still can’t drive your way outta BHIM shadow 😘💜 #StonebwoyRunTings."

@Nichola196 said:

"I thought u r gonna purchase wat u take shoot real life music video dat one I can’t c ur money no reach."

@BackJonat7290 said:

"Dem fool too much, wey country sef dis."

@BlaqPhase01 said:

"Dem sleep 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Reign forever my king @shattawalegh."

@Pinomula said:

"U see background Dey talk sprayed."

Shatta Wale posing with his yellow Lamborghini. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale washes his Rolls-Royce

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Shatta Wale proudly welcomed his Rolls-Royce Cullinan to Ghana after months of anticipation surrounding the luxury car’s arrival.

In a video shared via Snapchat, the musician was seen personally washing the vehicle at his $2.5 million mansion, humorously recalling his past job at a washing bay.

The video sparked excitement among fans, many of whom flooded the comment section with praise and heartfelt messages celebrating his journey and success.

