Shatta Wale Buys Another Lamborghini, Blasts Fan Who Claimed He Sprayed the Yellow One Purple
- Dancehall musician Shatta Wale responded to a fan who claimed that he sprayed his yellow Lamborghini purple and was parading it as another car
- This comes after the On God crooner took to X to announce that he had bought a brand new car, accompanied by a video
- Many people lashed out at the fan for trolling Shatta Wale, while others applauded him for his reply
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale gave an epic reply to a fan who claimed that the musician sprayed his yellow Lamborghini purple to parade it as another car.
Shatta Wale replies fan
"Open your eyes na America be dat fool 😂🤣," he responded to the fan.
Reactions to Shatta Wale's reply to the fan
The reactions of social media users to the interaction between Shatta Wale and the fan are below:
@Ghana_f1rst said:
"Don't mind him when it arrives and it's sitting next to the yellow one he go understand."
@shun_dey_fool said:
"Cute car… but still can’t drive your way outta BHIM shadow 😘💜 #StonebwoyRunTings."
@Nichola196 said:
"I thought u r gonna purchase wat u take shoot real life music video dat one I can’t c ur money no reach."
@BackJonat7290 said:
"Dem fool too much, wey country sef dis."
@BlaqPhase01 said:
"Dem sleep 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Reign forever my king @shattawalegh."
@Pinomula said:
"U see background Dey talk sprayed."
Shatta Wale washes his Rolls-Royce
YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Shatta Wale proudly welcomed his Rolls-Royce Cullinan to Ghana after months of anticipation surrounding the luxury car’s arrival.
In a video shared via Snapchat, the musician was seen personally washing the vehicle at his $2.5 million mansion, humorously recalling his past job at a washing bay.
The video sparked excitement among fans, many of whom flooded the comment section with praise and heartfelt messages celebrating his journey and success.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.