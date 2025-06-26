Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Shatta Wale Buys Another Lamborghini, Blasts Fan Who Claimed He Sprayed the Yellow One Purple
Music

Shatta Wale Buys Another Lamborghini, Blasts Fan Who Claimed He Sprayed the Yellow One Purple

by  Geraldine Amoah
2 min read
  • Dancehall musician Shatta Wale responded to a fan who claimed that he sprayed his yellow Lamborghini purple and was parading it as another car
  • This comes after the On God crooner took to X to announce that he had bought a brand new car, accompanied by a video
  • Many people lashed out at the fan for trolling Shatta Wale, while others applauded him for his reply

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale gave an epic reply to a fan who claimed that the musician sprayed his yellow Lamborghini purple to parade it as another car.

Shatta Wale, Lamborghini, Shatta Wale's cars, Shatta Wale's wealth, Shatta Wale's songs, Shatta Wale's mansions
Shatta Wale buys another Lamborghini. Image Credit: @shattawalegh
Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale replies fan

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Open your eyes na America be dat fool 😂🤣," he responded to the fan.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's reply to the fan

The reactions of social media users to the interaction between Shatta Wale and the fan are below:

@Ghana_f1rst said:
"Don't mind him when it arrives and it's sitting next to the yellow one he go understand."

@shun_dey_fool said:

"Cute car… but still can’t drive your way outta BHIM shadow 😘💜 #StonebwoyRunTings."

@Nichola196 said:

"I thought u r gonna purchase wat u take shoot real life music video dat one I can’t c ur money no reach."

@BackJonat7290 said:

"Dem fool too much, wey country sef dis."

@BlaqPhase01 said:

"Dem sleep 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Reign forever my king @shattawalegh."

@Pinomula said:

"U see background Dey talk sprayed."
Shatta Wale, Lamborghini, Shatta Wale's cars, Shatta Wale's wealth, Shatta Wale's songs, Shatta Wale's mansions
Shatta Wale posing with his yellow Lamborghini. Image Credit: @shattawalenima
Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale washes his Rolls-Royce

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Shatta Wale proudly welcomed his Rolls-Royce Cullinan to Ghana after months of anticipation surrounding the luxury car’s arrival.

In a video shared via Snapchat, the musician was seen personally washing the vehicle at his $2.5 million mansion, humorously recalling his past job at a washing bay.

The video sparked excitement among fans, many of whom flooded the comment section with praise and heartfelt messages celebrating his journey and success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.

Tags:
Hot: