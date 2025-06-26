PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has added another expensive vehicle to his impressive fleet amid scrutiny about his source of wealth from his critics following his 'godfather' Kofi Boat's arrest and impending extradition.

The SM boss took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to announce his acquisition of a brand-new purple-coloured Lamborghini Urus, which is expected to be shipped into the country anytime soon from abroad.

Shatta Wale's acquisition of the new Lamborghini Urus comes almost a year after he bought the same vehicle in a yellow colour.

He shared footage of the new car being offloaded from a long trailer into a huge container on the streets in the US before its shipment to Ghana.

The video of Shatta Wale's new Lamborghini Urus is below:

