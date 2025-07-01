Ghanaian-American singer and songwriter Moliy stormed the streets of The Bronx with her dancers to cause traffic and commotion

In the video, they danced to her global hit song, Shake It To The Max, while also showing off their diverse outfits

Many people talked about two of the dancers who stood out to them due to the incredible dance moves in the video

Ghanaian-American singer and songwriter Moliy caused a stir on social media when she shared a video of herself and her dancers dancing to her global hit song Shake It To The Max.

Moliy and dancers dance to Shake it to the Max in The Bronx.

Moliy and her dancers cause traffic

Moliy took to her social media pages to share a video of herself and her dancers causing traffic in The Bronx, New York City, in the United States of America.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she highlighted that she was on the road, meaning performing at shows around the world.

She further disclosed in the hashtag that the video of her and the dancers storming the streets and stopping cars to dance was captured in The Bronx.

In that same hashtag in the caption of the dance video posted on Instagram, she implied that she and the dancers were disturbing The Bronx.

"Moliy on di road #disturbingthebronx," Moliy wrote in the caption of the Isntagram post.

Reactions to Moliy's dance challenge

The video excited many of Moliy's fans, such that they highlighted which parts of the video they loved.

One dancer people mentioned in the comment section was the lady dressed in a yellow mini flowing dress. People were in awe of her dancing while in a squat position throughout the video.

The lady in the pink jumpsuit and long braids also caught the attention of many people, as people loved the way she danced in the video.

The reactions of social media users to the viral dance video of Moliy storming the streets are below

hayrosalind said:

"Girl in pink killed it🔥."

tyretafoster said:

"The woman in the yellow has knees for days. Gorgeous color!"

lil_pink_chocolate said:

"No one is talking about the girl in yellow ❤️😮."

siandestiny said:

"YELLOW!! The knees!! the dark shiny skin 😈 girllll ring my number 🔥🔥😂."

godisgoodalways_11 said:

"The lady in the pink is a vibe I love it 🥰 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

mischief.back said:

"Yall know dam well the only thing in the Bronx that counts is South Bronx, come on now ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Moliy steps out in style.

Stonebwoy freestyles Moliy’s "Shake It To The Max"

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeats star Stonebwoy joined the global wave by releasing his version of Moliy’s viral hit, Shake It To The Max.

The much-anticipated remix, which dropped on June 13, arrives months after the original song by Moliy took over social media platforms and music charts worldwide. Stonebwoy’s freestyle offered a fresh spin on the energetic anthem.

While many praised Stonebwoy for adding his signature style to the track, others were simply thrilled to see a top-tier Ghanaian artist hop on the viral sound.

