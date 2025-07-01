A Ghanaian lady shared her inspiring journey from a "baddie" to becoming a proud Roman Catholic sister, and the internet can’t stop talking about it

In a viral TikTok video, she celebrated her transformation, with Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi’s "Congratulations" playing in the background

Her story sparked humorous reactions from women, some even jokingly expressing interest in joining the convent

A Ghanaian lady, known for her bold and confident "baddie" lifestyle, has recently shared her remarkable transformation into a Roman Catholic sister with the world on TikTok.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates her transformation from a "baddie" to a Roman Catholic sister, sharing her journey online. Photo credit: ewurakua (TikTok)

The young lady, identified as Ewurakua, who was once a baddie, has now taken a bold step to become a Reverend Sister. Taking to her TikTok page, the Ghanaian lady decided to surprise many with her sudden transformation.

The video, which has quickly gathered a lot of reactions, showed her celebrating with her fellow sisters, radiating joy and pride in her new life serving God.

In the background of the video, Nigerian gospel singer Ada Ehi’s "Congratulations" played, adding an uplifting tone to the milestone she achieved.

Ghanaians react with humour as a lady shares her transformation from a vibrant lifestyle to becoming a Roman Catholic sister. Photo credit: ewurakua (TikTok)

It was a clear nod to her transformation from living a vibrant, free-spirited life to embracing the path of faith and devotion.

In a previous video, the lady opened up about how she transitioned from the lifestyle of a "Ghanaian baddie" to a Reverend Sister, dedicating herself to a life of service to God.

She exuded confidence that this new path, will set her on the right trajectory and enable her to live a fulfilling life while serving God, a stark contrast to her previous chapter that saw her indulge in all manner of sin.

Her heartfelt story of faith and transformation has resonated deeply with her followers, with many expressing admiration for her courage to change her life.

Reactions as "baddie" transforms into Catholic sister

Her transformation has sparked a wave of humorous and light-hearted reactions online, particularly from other women who jokingly commented on how they, too, might be inspired to follow her lead and become Roman Catholic sisters.

The reactions are below:

Qwesi🪖knytt commented:

"Because of heartbreak, you run join Roman sisters 😂😂😂🔥💀aww."

Goldy ❤️ wrote:

"How do I join? What’s the process?"

sheegentle22 commented:

"But lowkey lowkey, God forbid for me to do Roman sister who’s with me."

Ama ❤️🎀 Pikaboo😈 wrote:

"If I no go get husband I will join you. 😂😂"

Nsarp commented:

"When did sisters become Tiktokers 😂 Congratulations then."

Apostle Lilian Kumah slams cathedral critics

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Apostle Lilian Kumah sparked controversy by defending the $400 million National Cathedral project, calling critics "mentally unstable."

Her comments, made during a sermon, angered many Ghanaians who had protested against the use of taxpayer money for the cathedral.

The apostle argued that Christians opposing the project lacked sense and referenced the biblical example of King Solomon's temple.

Her remarks led to a wave of backlash on social media, with many expressing their disappointment.

