Moliy Ama Montgomery has become a well-known personality in the world of music, especially in the Afrobeat and alté genres

In June 2022, Moliy was named a Spotify EQUAL Africa ambassador, highlighting her influence as a female artist in the African music scene

YEN.com.gh has compiled interesting facts about the Ghanaian-American female musician trending globally with her hit songs

Ghanaian-American musician Moliy Ama Montgomery, widely known as Moliy, has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the music industry in 2025.

The strikingly talented singer captivated audiences worldwide with her hit single "Shake It to the Max," which was produced by Jamaican-born Silent Addy and released in 2024.

Blending infectious Afrobeat rhythms with an alté vibe, Moliy has carved out a unique space for herself in the global music scene.

Currently managed by Ohemaa Akua, one of the three co-founders of Jambo Space, Moliy has graced numerous international stages, further establishing her presence in the music industry.

Her single "Shake It to the Max" has not only topped charts but has also been the centre of multiple remixes, featuring prominent artists like Vybz Kartel alongside Stefflon Don.

Another notable remix includes the collaboration with Shenseea and Skillibeng, which has amassed over 14 million views, highlighting the song's viral success.

Here are eight things you didn't know about Moliy

Moliy's roots in Ghana

Moliy was born on October 4, 2001, in Accra, Ghana. She spent her formative years alternating between her home country and Florida, which has influenced her eclectic musical style.

Moliy's rise to fame

Moliy gained significant recognition when she was featured on Amaarae's 2020 track "Sad Girlz Luv Money" (remix featuring Kali Uchis), which debuted at number 80 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 29 in the UK charts, marking her as a notable figure in the music industry.

Moliy family connections

Music has always been a part of Moliy's life, largely influenced by her mother, who runs a restaurant in Ghana.

Growing up, Moliy was immersed in a variety of music genres from traditional Ghanaian highlife and gospel to contemporary international hits, thanks to the eclectic soundtrack playing at the restaurant next door.

Moliy's music journey was born from boredom

Moliy’s musical journey began somewhat unexpectedly. She initially accompanied friends to a recording studio out of boredom and ended up contributing lyrics that were well-received.

This experience sparked her passion for music and set her on the path to pursuing a career in singing.

Moliy's debut EP During lockdown

In 2020, amidst the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moliy released her debut EP titled Wondergirl.

The EP resonated with audiences, gaining airplay in countries such as The Gambia, Nigeria, and Kenya and embodying themes of empowerment and resilience, particularly reflecting her personal experiences with toxic relationships.

Moliy's strategy to overcome stage fright

To combat her stage fright, Moliy has employed the technique of daily affirmations. This practice has helped her build confidence and connect with her audience during performances.

Moliy's studio rituals

During studio sessions, the talented Moliy has admitted to using a drink to help her relax and loosen up.

She prefers a private setting while recording, avoiding bright lights and large crowds, allowing her to focus and express her creativity freely.

Moliy's dream collaborations

In an enthusiastic interview with allhiphop.com, Moliy disclosed her aspirations to collaborate with music giants such as Burna Boy, Rihanna, and Baby Keem, highlighting her desire to blend her unique sound with some of the biggest names in the industry.

With her compelling background and continuously evolving artistry, Moliy is undoubtedly a rising star to watch in the coming years.

