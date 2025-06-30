Award-winning rapper Amerado Burner has accused media personality Delay of deleting his interview on her YouTube Channel

The Kwaku Ananse crooner shared a lighthearted video of the two of them spending quality time in a car

Many people were not happy that Amerado came to social media to address the issue with Delay, while others weighed in on their friendship

Sensational rapper Amerado Burner has called out media personality Delay for allegedly removing his interview from her YouTube Channel.

Amerado blasts Delay over "deleted" YouTube interviews

In the caption of the post on his X page, Amerado questioned Delay as to why the interview he had with her on her show, The Delay Show, was no longer available on her YouTube Channel.

In the second part of his message, Amerado, who once paraded as the alleged lover of Delay and showed off their close bond in several videos on social media, wondered whether they were no longer on those terms.

He wondered how they no longer became friends and whether there was an unresolved feud he was not aware of.

"Your interviews with me are no more on your Channel. How did we get here @delayghana?"

The Ankonam hitmaker shared a video of himself and The Delay Show host seated comfortably in a car, having a good time. Amerado was in the driver's seat, while Delay was in the front passenger seat.

In the video, he tried to engage her by asking her whether to give her fans, and she responded by saying no. However, it is not certain where the duo were headed.

Reactions to Amerado-Delay YouTube interviews saga

People advised Amerado Burner to settle the matter off social media by reaching out to Delay to discuss with her the reason why the interview he had with her on her YouTube Channel had been deleted.

Others also tagged the rapper as immature and lashed out at him in the comment section of

The reactions of social media users to the friendship between Amerado Burner and Delay are below:

@ShockerNifty said:

"Hey stop being emotionally immature and call her on phone. Why say it on social media? Shame."

@maqcoyreports said:

"At this moment— don’t use her revive your career ! Just apologize to MDK."

c.a_5126 said:

"I don’t know the story, but I’m sure Amerado tried to cross over his boundaries 😂."

the_hair_scientists said:

"DJ play me 'We Do Anything For Clout' by Offset and Cardi B😂."

moda_st.patrick said:

"😂😂😂mature women don't tolerate nonsense wai 😂😂. "Odo nu asa"😂😂😂."

theeugenebaah said:

"Odo no asa! Ato adapaaa😂😂😂😂😂."

Delay celebrates 43rd birthday in style

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned TV personality Delay captivated fans as she celebrated her 43rd birthday on June 24, 2025, with beautiful photos shared online.

The media mogul dazzled in a star-studded pink corseted gown, intricately hand-beaded with sparkling pink embellishments that highlighted her curves and elegance.

Fans and followers flooded her comment section with birthday wishes and compliments, praising her timeless beauty and show-stopping outfit.

