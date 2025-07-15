2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy had disclosed in a video call with Mohammed Kudus that he used less than 24 hours to record the Champion song

The exciting video took over social media when Kudus was unveiled as a Spurs player on July 10, 2025

Many people hailed Stonebwoy for being very talented, while others shared their views on Kudus' signing

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has disclosed that he used less than 24 hours to come up with Ghanaian professional footballer Mohammed Kudus' Tottenham Hotspur theme song for his signing.

Stonebwoy shares details about Mohammed Kudus' theme song for his signing for Tottenham Hotspur. Image Credit: @spursofficial and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Details of Stonebwoy's Champion song

In a video, Kudus was left in awe when he found out that he had a theme song and it was from his idol, Stonebwoy.

The song was played for the attacking midfielder for the first time, and he fell in love with it as he sang along since it was a remade version of Stonebwoy's Overlord song off his Up & Runnin6 album.

Kudus had the opportunity to speak to Stonebwoy on a video call, and he expressed excitement about the kind gesture, noting that he loved the song.

The Gidigba hitmaker noted that the Spurs team reached out to him a day before his signing to create a song for him, adding that he spent sleepless nights trying to put it together and in time for the official signing.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's song for Kudus

Many people could not contain their excitement when they saw the video of Stonebwoy and Kudus interacting on a video call, as they admired the bond between the sportsman and the dancehall musician.

Others also could not help but applaud and hail Stonebwoy, as it was known that he used less than 24 hours to compose the Champion theme song for the new Spurs signee.

The reactions of social media users to the viral video of Kudus finding out about his theme song and Sotnebwoy using less than 24 hours to create it are below:

thespursmagazine said:

"Kevin Danso X Kudus is definitely gonna be a thing 😂and we'll be here for it."

naa_agmorshieley said:

"1GAD X STARBOY 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭."

bhimbrown said:

"🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 Bhim Bhim. Champion things!!!"

Tottenham Hotspur use King Paluta's Aseda in a post about Mohammed Kudus. Image Credit: @spursofficial and @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

yung_pee_cf said:

"I'm now a Tottenham fan 🇬🇭😂😂😂."

da_lyfof_dino said:

"Chale! Stonebwoy’s talent is on different levels. He was born with it."

_phe_lyx said:

"Stone to the world 🔥🔥."

bigjon_001 said:

"Stone also Dey cash out o. Silent Mafia 😂."

Stonebwoy Composes Theme Song for Kudus’ Tottenham Hotspur Unveiling**

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Stonebwoy thrilled fans by creating a theme song titled Champion for Mohammed Kudus as the footballer made his high-profile move from West Ham to Tottenham Hotspur.

The energetic track was featured in Tottenham's official unveiling video, where the attacking midfielder proudly wore the Spurs jersey for the first time.

The collaboration sparked excitement online, with many fans praising Stonebwoy for the catchy anthem and celebrating Kudus’ big move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh