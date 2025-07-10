Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed the signing of Mohammed Kudus, bringing an end to weeks of speculation surrounding the Black Stars playmaker's next move.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The announcement came with a strong Ghanaian twist, something that instantly resonated with fans back home.

Tottenham announce Kudus signing with Stonebwoy's Overlord

In a unique presentation, the North London outfit leaned into Ghanaian culture to unveil their new star.

Kudus was introduced through a short but striking 38-second video featuring a refix of Stonebwoy’s popular hit Overlord.

Donning Spurs’ away strip and holding a microphone, the 24-year-old confidently declared: "I only wanted Spurs."

But the moment that stood out was the background music. The lyrics of Overlord had been cleverly reworked to include 'Spurs' and 'Kudus', a personalised tribute to their newest signing.

Watch the video:

Stonebwoy and Kudus: A bond beyond the pitch

The decision to spotlight Stonebwoy wasn’t a coincidence. Kudus is a long-time admirer of the BHIM Nation frontman.

Their friendship dates back to his West Ham days when he invited the afro dancehall star to watch him play at the London Stadium.

That day ended with a heartfelt embrace between the two, symbolising not just mutual respect, but cultural pride.

What jersey number will Kudus wear at Tottenham?

Tottenham confirmed via their official website that Kudus will wear the number 20 shirt, a number he's worn throughout most of his career.

The Ghana international becomes the club’s newest addition in the current transfer window, further strengthening their midfield ahead of the upcoming season.

They had earlier sealed the services of Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso, Luka Vuskovic and Kota Takai, in a boost to new manager Thomas Frank.

When will Kudus play for Tottenham?

With his move now official, Kudus is expected to link up with his new teammates as they prepare for their first pre-season clash against Reading on July 19.

Spurs fans will be eager to see how their new man settles in and if his debut lives up to the hype surrounding his arrival.

How did Kudus perform at West Ham?

Kudus made his name at Ajax before joining West Ham United in 2023. In his time with the Hammers, he scored 13 times across 65 Premier League games, according to Flashscore.

But his journey began much earlier at FC Nordsjælland in Denmark after emerging from Ghana’s famed Right to Dream Academy.

Dr Bawumia celebrates after Kudus joins Spurs

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had shared his excitement over Mohammed Kudus’ move to Tottenham Hotspur.

A lifelong fan of the North London club, the former vice president of Ghana expressed his joy at the possibility of seeing the Ghanaian playmaker don Spurs colours.

Kudus’ proposed £55 million deal would set a new national record, making him the most expensive Ghanaian footballer of all time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh