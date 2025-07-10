Dancehall musician Stonebwoy composes a banger for Ghanaian international footballer Mohammed Kudus as he joins Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Stonebwoy composes a song for Mohammed Kudus as he joins Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United. Image Credit: spursofficial and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Kudus becomes Spurs player

In the evening Ghana time at around 9 pm, Tottenham Hotspur unveiled the Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus as their new player.

One thing that made the unveiling special was the tailored song from Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy titled Champion which he composed for Kudus.

The song which many have termed a banger, was added as the background song of the unveiling video as the talented midfielder was clad in Spurs colours and the full kit.

The music video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh