Stonebwoy Makes a Song for Kudus As He Joins Tottenham Hotspur From West Ham
Dancehall musician Stonebwoy composes a banger for Ghanaian international footballer Mohammed Kudus as he joins Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United.
Kudus becomes Spurs player
In the evening Ghana time at around 9 pm, Tottenham Hotspur unveiled the Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus as their new player.
One thing that made the unveiling special was the tailored song from Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy titled Champion which he composed for Kudus.
The song which many have termed a banger, was added as the background song of the unveiling video as the talented midfielder was clad in Spurs colours and the full kit.
The music video is below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.