Award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty has disclosed the amount of money she charges event promoters before accepting to perform

During one of her recent shows, the gospel singer mentioned that she did not take any amount lower than GH¢50k

Many people were not pleased with her statement, as they lashed out at her in the comment section

Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty has announced how much she charges event organisers before agreeing to perform at a show.

Empress Gifty talks about her performance fees

While performing at an event, the Watch Me crooner paused her performance to address an issue regarding the amount she charges for shows.

Amid the tune being played by the instrumentalists, Empress Gifty mentioned that she would not accept any amount less than GH¢50,000 to perform at an event or concert.

She emphasised that she would not collect that money, adding that it was non-negotiable on her terms to perform.

"Where I am standing, the least that I would charge is 50,000. I will collect it," she said.

Empress Gifty further stated that if she was not offered any amount more than GH¢50,000, she would not show up to the event.

'Buttressing her high rate, the interim host for UTV's United Showbiz noted that she was the trending topic.

"If you do not give it to me, I will not show up. I will not do it. I am the one trending now," she said while making hand gestures.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's performance fees

The video agitated many people on social media as they spoke out at Empress Gifty for bragging about her performance fee.

Others mentioned top gospel musicians such as Daughters of Glorious Jesus and UK-based Ghanaian Diana Hamilton, and others who have not come out to brag about how much they charge for shows.

The diverse reactions of social media users to Empress Gifty bragging about her performance rates are below:

Mhakosei said:

"Even Diana Hamilton won’t brag like this"

GIST HUB😂💃🏼 said:

"For her to sing watch me ong🤣🤣😏"

Kofi 😎 said:

"Cindy Thompson, Daughters of Glorious Jesus dems didn’t brag about how much they took for shows yet they sang the best songs."

Abisarf said:

"50,000 eiii enea musicians get money oo."

Okomti said:

"So is this necessary? That am the one trending."

Paasolojr said:

"50,000 for what impact, hmmmm then Ben Oko Jr will take 150,000."

Mr. Menz_gh said:

"For real, Empress. Listen to your loud ego. Exactly what Sally Mann said about you. Listen, Empress, this is getting far. Agatha wanted the media. You chose Christ. You only helped Agaga.

Empress Gifty flaunts a tiny waist at a funeral

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel star Empress Gifty stirred up conversation online after sharing a video of herself attending a funeral in a stylish all-black outfit.

In the video posted on Instagram, the award-winning singer confidently showed off her tiny waist and flat tummy, leaving fans both stunned and curious.

Many social media users praised her striking appearance and youthful glow, with some speculating that she may have undergone a weight loss transformation.

