Gospel singer Empress Gifty's powerful ministration on United Showbiz aired on Saturday, July 5, 2025, touched the heart of one of her fans

In the video, the lady known as Lady Pinky cried uncontrollably as she watched the gospel singer perform

Many others also opened up in the comment section about also crying, while others hailed the gospel singer

A Ghanaian lady with the TikTok handle @ladypinky59 cried heavily during gospel singer Empress Gifty's powerful ministration on UTV's United Showbiz.

Empress Gifty’s fan cries during her powerful ministration on United Showbiz. Image Credit: @ladypinky59

Source: TikTok

Lady cries during Empress Gifty's performance

Lady Pinky, as she is called, took to her TikTok account to share an emotional video of how she felt when she watched Empress Gifty opening UTV's United Showbiz.

In the caption, she used several raised hand emojis to hail the Watch Me hitmaker for the incredible performance.

The gospel singer, who is an interim host who had temporarily replaced MzGee as she recently gave birth, got many people crying with her when she got on her knees and sang Aye O Aye, a song by Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday.

Empress Gifty's reaction to the video

Empress Gifty saw the video and took to the comment section to react to it. In her short and sweet message, she assured Lady Pinky that all was well.

"Awww it's well," Empress Gifty wrote in the comment section of Lady Pinky's TikTok video.

Reactions to a fan crying over Empress Gifty's video

Many people in the comment section mentioned that they were also moved by Empress Gifty's performance on United Showbiz. They noted that they also cried uncontrollably as they watched the show.

Others also highlighted the exceptional performer and singer that she was, as they hailed her in the comment section.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the Ghanaian TikToker's trending video as she cried over Empress Gifty's powerful ministration:

maxsarh said:

"The lord is using her, but some people don’t know🥰👏."

nanamaame said:

"Yh I cried too."

HAUWAKULU@O.A said:

"That the word of God 🙏🙏…those who don’t know will speak nonsense about this."

user8220263729927flozzybebe said:

"What has this woman done to you guys."

hawaamidu06 said:

"The love I have for this woman. hmmm. Only God knows ❤️❤️it's well my dear ❤️."

🌹🧸Ñanà Akua Wèdnesday🎀🦋 said:

"Awww I was even emotional 😭 🥲 may God bless you Mama Empress."

Lizzy gold 123 said:

"I even cried to, this woman is very good."

Empress Gifty dazzles in beautiful outfits. Image Credit: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty Shares Cryptic Message

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned gospel singer Empress Gifty sparked online buzz with a cryptic Instagram post, just as news broke about controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa’s prison sentence.

The timing of Empress Gifty’s message led many fans and followers to speculate about its deeper meaning, especially given her history with the controversial televangelist.

Social media users quickly weighed in, offering mixed interpretations of the caption, some seeing it as a subtle jab, others viewing it as a spiritual reflection.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh