In an interview, Stonebwoy lamented alleged favouritism in the government's selection of musical acts for their events

The dancehall musician recounted how he was omitted from a recent big government event despite being available to perform

Stonebwoy's complaint about the issue has triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media, who mentioned past affiliations

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has lamented his alleged mistreatment from the current NDC government after their return to power.

The BHIM Nation president recently embarked on a media tour of the Multimedia Group broadcast platforms on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as part of his preparations for the release of his highly anticipated upcoming Torcher EP.

In an interview with media personality Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM's Ekosiisen show, musician Stonebwoy noted that there was favouritism in the government's decisions to select musicians to perform at their high-profile events and that only some of his colleagues benefitted from it.

According to the dancehall musician, the NDC government ignored him in favour of others during a recent launch event.

The Burniton Music Group label boss noted that he called one of the ministers to question why he was not considered for the government gig despite being available in Ghana at the time.

"Sometimes, we line up the artistes in a favouritism way. When the opportunities come, they pass only one side. I saw the government launch a programme the other day. I was available at the time and only got to know about it when the event took place. I called the Minister to remind her that I and other big names who could elevate the event were also around."

Stonebwoy makes claims about NDC artist bias

Stonebwoy claimed that he was not the only victim of the alleged favouritism and that it was an issue in many countries.

He alleged that only some of his colleagues who had close relationships with prominent officials were being considered for musical performances at government events.

Stonebwoy claimed that the alleged favouritism from government officials leads to individuals facing scrutiny from the public, who question whether they have the country's interest at heart.

The video of the musician complaining about being sidelined from the NDC government events is below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's complaints about favouritism

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Kwaku Yeboah commented:

"Herh!!! So, when he was enjoying all the goodies when the NPP was in power, what did he say? Now he's playing or acting like he is hated."

Beast said:

"See who is talking about favouritism."

Ray-Ankrah wrote:

"This guy de3, he dey envy Shatta Wale o. Ei Awurade🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Usmanabdulwadud commented:

"I love his music, but he’s too jealous."

Tsaatse Buertey said:

"See this one 😂😂😂. When your party was in power, you were blocking Shatta's stadium 🏟️shows 😂😂😂."

Moo wrote:

"E dey pain u 😏😏😏. What goes around definitely comes around."

Stonebwoy teases BHIM Festival anniversary event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy teased the 10th anniversary edition of his annual BHIM Festival.

In a post, he shared a short clip of the performances from the 2024 edition of the event with a message to his fanbase.

Stonebwoy's announcement of the upcoming event triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

