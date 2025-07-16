Anticipation has begun building up for the 10th anniversary of Stonebwoy's Bhim Festival

This comes after the musician shared a snippet from the show's previous edition at the Accra Sports Stadium

Stonebwoy's soft launch has stoked a frenzy online, as fans share their experiences from past editions and expectations for the next one

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has begun preparations for his flagship annual music experience, Bhim Festival.

This year's edition would be the highly anticipated festival's 10th anniversary. A post he shared online on July 15 has hiked up the anticipation for the concert.

In his post, Stonebwoy shared a snippet from last year's edition, which had Davido as a special guest.

In 2023, the Bhim Festival drew about 40,000 fans to the Accra Sports Stadium for an incredible Ghanaian-Jamaican edition with dancehall icons Jahmiel and 10Tik.

Last year, the show was downscaled after a change in venue from the Accra Sports Stadium to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

It's unclear whether the show will return to the Accra Sports Stadium this year. The stadium has become a hotspot for several musicians despite its deplorable state.

In April this year, the National Sports Authority announced its decision to extend the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium for domestic football matches.

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, says the stadium is in a mess and demands instant renovation.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's upcoming concert

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users as they weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Stonebwoy's upcoming Bhim Festival.

@CharlesK89198 said:

"Greedy man as Vybz Kartel says he Dey come Ghana to perform at the Accra sport stadium you come post this , masa you Dey worry yourself la and more over you’ve post this video more and more so what stone what at all do you need oh chale you be too greedy."

@FortKnoxCrypto shared:

"Can't wait for the big celebration! Bhim power forever 🔥."

@RazakLampard8 remarked:

"Chelsea are world champions just like stonebwoy we Dey form."

@Gmaggold commented:

"The festival must involve all regions. I will suggest a seminar with up and coming musicians, and musicians in all regions... sharing practical experiences with them and touching base with traditional authorities in the region. The point here is to touch base."

Ozy Bwoy commented:

"No one can do it proper than you do. lGAD is coming."😂"

Immortal Richsoul ZikoGh added:

"Cos vybz annouce reaching out to NSA yesterday?😂

Vybz Kartel inquires about Accra Sports Stadium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel had reportedly sought the availability of the Accra Sports Stadium for a concert.

He is believed to have written to the National Sports Authority to seek the booking of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The news about Vybz Kartel's preparation comes after his iconic moments with his Ghanaian dancehall colleague Shatta Wale last year.

Source: YEN.com.gh