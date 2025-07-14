Socrate Safo has expressed his willingness to contribute to helping the NDC government make Ghana's creative arts industry better

Safo, a staunch supporter of the NPP, indicated that even though he was not going to switch parties, he would share ideas

His statement, made during a recent interview on the radio, has earned him applause from some social media users

Ghanaian filmmaker Socrate Safo, also a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has confessed his admiration for the NDC, stating that the party appreciates players in the creative industry more than the NPP does.

Safo, who was speaking in an interview with Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie, monitored by YEN.com.gh, appeared so sure of his statement, indicating that he did not fear what his folks in the NPP would say.

He had earlier said he was jealous of his colleagues in the creative industry serving in the NDC government, and he still maintains that stance.

When asked by the interviewer if he did not get a call from the NPP showing his disaffection for his statement, Safo said not everyone would understand his comment, and that people must come clean.

He said:

“Not everybody understands. Some do, some don’t. And in politics, there are some people…who takes everything you say as negative. But, we must come clean.”

Socrate Safo thus expressed his willingness to be on board to offer rich ideas to the creative industry, and disclosed that he had already tried to make contact with some heads of creative institutions.

According to the former Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture, he called Rex Omar, Presidential Staffer for Black Star Experience, to ask why he was not invited to the Black Star experience, because he had ideas to share.

“I called Kafui Danku and told her the challenges of the industry,” he added.

Despite his admiration for the NDC government, Socrate Safo said he is not interested in being an NDC member, affirming his current status as an NPP member.

Watch the video below:

Socrate Safo's support for NPP

Socrate Safo has been a publicly known supporter of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for many years.

He and other industry players, including Prince David Osei, Kalybos, and Cwesi Oteng, among others, supported and campaigned for the NPP and its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the 2024 General Election.

It therefore comes as a surprise for Ghanaians, especially NPP members, to hear Safo express such sentiments about the NDC and President Mahama.

Reactions to Socrate Safo's proposal to NDC

The video of Socrate Safo has sparked reactions among social media users. While some commended him for being nationalistic, others praised his ideas. Below are some of the reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Edward McGreck Rapsody Labah said:

@That's the sense of nationalism. The country 1st before your party.❤️❤️❤️"

Rich McCoy said:

"This man is a very great man and great in ideas."

Patricia Bonsu said:

"Low key if they dash him post ah, he no go tek? 😛😛😛😛."

Samini rates Mahama's government after 6 months

Meanwhile, Samini, another known NPP sympathiser, recently commended John Mahama and his government's performance within the first six months.

The reggae-dancehall star singled out the government's ORAL and other anti-corruption efforts for praise.

He urged Mahama not to relent in his bid to bring corrupt officials in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government to book.

