Top 20 Filipino singers known globally for their powerful voices and style
Famous Filipino singers such as Lea Salonga, Zack Tabudlo, and Gary Valenciano have continually enthralled listeners worldwide with their tremendous voices and unique musical styles. From the main stages of Broadway to the top of worldwide music charts, these and many other Filipino vocalists have demonstrated diversity and versatility across multiple genres.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top Filipino singers: Most famous Filipina female singers
- Top Filipino male singers
- Who are the most popular Filipino singers?
Key takeaways
- Filipino singers have earned substantial worldwide acclaim and performed on global stages.
- They are frequently recognised for their exceptional vocal range, influence, and technical ability.
- These singers perform in a variety of genres, including R&B, pop, rock, ballads, folk, and conventional and modern types.
Top Filipino singers: Most famous Filipina female singers
When compiling the list of the most famous Filipina/Filipino singers, we considered variables such as Filipino identity, global recognition, vocal skill, distinctive style, and influence. Here are some of the most notable female Filipina singers.
1. Sarah Geronimo
- Full name: Sarah Asher Tua Geronimo-Guidicelli
- Date of birth: 25 July 1988
- Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, actress
Sarah Geronimo is a Filipina singer and actress. Her music is primarily pop, although she also incorporates R&B and EDM elements. Sarah has been compared to Beyoncé for her stage appearance and live performances, as she frequently performs her songs. Initially, she sang sentimental ballads and is known for her vocal range and belting technique.
2. Julie Anne San Jose
- Full name: Julie Anne Peñaflorida San Jose
- Date of birth: 17 May 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, actress
Julie Anne San Jose rose to fame after appearing in Popstar Kids, a reality singing competition, in 2005. San Jose was one of the Philippines' best-selling recording artists in the 2010s. She is the youngest person to get the Diamond Record Award from the Philippine Association of the Record Industry for her album Julie Anne San Jose (2012).
3. Regine Velasquez
- Full name: Regina Encarnacion Ansong Velasquez
- Date of birth: 22 April 1970
- Age: 55 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, actress
Regine Velasquez is regarded as one of the most prominent figures in Philippine popular culture, famous for her belting technique and vocal range. Velasquez rose to popularity after winning the 1984 television talent competition Ang Bagong Kampeon, as well as the 1989 Asia Pacific Singing Contest.
4. Lea Salonga
- Full name: Maria Lea Carmen Imutan Salonga
- Date of birth: 22 February 1971
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, actress, columnist
Lea Salonga is widely considered one of the most outstanding stage performers of her generation, with reviewers and audiences praising her powerful, crystalline voice and emotional range. Carmen started participating in Philippine musical theatre as a child, debuting professionally at the age of seven.
5. Toni Gonzaga
- Full name: Celestine Cruz Gonzaga-Soriano
- Date of birth: 20 January 1984
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Media personality, host, actress, businesswoman, singer, vlogger
Toni Gonzaga is a Filipina television host. She began working in local entertainment when she was 13 years old. Gonzaga participated in the singing competition Metropop Star Search in 1997, which was broadcast on GMA. In 2002, she published her eponymous debut album through Prime Music.
6. Yeng Constantino
- Full name: Josephine "Yeng" Eusebio Constantino-Asuncion
- Date of birth: 4 December 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of July 2025)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, composer, guitarist
Yeng Constantino is known as the Philippines' Pop Rock Royalty and is one of the most successful artists in the Philippine music business. Throughout her career, she received approximately 70 accolades and recognitions.
7. Bayang Barrios
- Full name: Junelie Otero Barrios
- Date of birth: 12 June 1968
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Musician, singer
Bayang Barrios is a Filipina pop singer and musician originally from Bunawan, Agusan del Sur. Many of her best-known songs, particularly those recorded with Ayala, use Filipino indigenous instruments. Her sobriquet, Bayang, stems from her persistent leadership in singing the Philippine national anthem, Lupang Hinirang.
8. Moira Dela Torre
- Full name: Moira Rachelle Bustamante Dela Torre
- Date of birth: 4 November 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of July 2024)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress
Moira Dela Torre was born in Olongapo, Philippines, and started as a voice singer for corporate jingles and theme music. Moira competed on The Voice of the Philippines in 2013, and after the program, she released her debut EP, Moira.
9. Denise Julia
- Full name: Julia Denise Lee
- Date of birth: 24 February 2002
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, model, content creator
Denise Julia is a Filipina singer-songwriter, model, content creator, record producer, and occasional actress. She has been recognised by numerous media outlets as a key figure in the new wave of Filipino R&B. Denise published her debut mini-album, Sweet Nothings (Chapter 1), on 17 November 2023.
10. Nicole Scherzinger
- Full name: Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Scherzinger
- Date of birth: 29 June 1978
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, television personality
Nicole is also among the most famous Filipina singers in America. From 2003 to 2010, Nicole was a member of the female dance group the Pussycat Dolls. The Pussycat Dolls are one of the best-selling female ensembles of all time.
Top Filipino male singers
Filipino male singers have also made an everlasting imprint on the worldwide music industry, showcasing incredible vocal skills, diversity, and engaging stage presence. Here are some of the most renowned Filipino male singers known worldwide for their powerful voices and distinctive styles.
1. Gary Valenciano
- Full name: Edgardo Jose "Gary" Santiago Valenciano
- Date of birth: 6 August 1964
- Age: 60 years old (as of July 2024)
- Profession: Singer, actor
Gary Valenciano is known for his musical range and talents and has received numerous awards, notably 12 Awit Awards, three FAMAS Awards, and the Myx Magna Award.
2. Martin Nievera
- Full name: Martin Ramon Razon Nievera
- Date of birth: 5 February 1962
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
Martin Nievera is regarded as one of the most significant figures in local Filipino music, noted for modern love ballads and charisma on stage. With a four-decade career, he has 18 platinum, 5 double platinum, 3 triple platinum, and 1 quadruple platinum albums, making him one of the most successful Filipino music artists of all time.
3. Jose Mari Chan
- Full name: Jose Mari Lim Chan, born José Mari Chan y Lim
- Date of birth: 11 March 1945
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, businessman, TV presenter
Jose Mari Chan is regarded as one of the country's prominent balladeers and composers, and is affectionately known as the "King of Philippine Christmas Carols". As of 2001, Chan's discography has sold two million albums and earned 37 platinum records.
4. Ogie Alcasid
- Full name: Herminio Jose Lualhati "Ogie" Alcasid Jr.
- Date of birth: 27 August 1967
- Age: 57 years old (as of July 2025)
- Profession: Actor, singer, songwriter, comedian, director, producer
Ogie Alcasid is most recognised for creating songs and collaborating with other musicians. Alcasid's self-titled album was released in 1989, marking his debut as a singer.
5. Rico Blanco
- Full name: Rico Rene Granados Blanco
- Date of birth: 17 March 1973
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer
Rico Blanco is a Filipino singer-songwriter. He started his career as a founding member of the Filipino rock band Rivermaya, where he was the principal songwriter, guitarist, vocalist, and keyboardist from 1994 until 2007. Blanco has been a solo artist since 2008.
6. Jake Zyrus
- Full name: Jake Zyrus
- Date of birth: 10 May 1992
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, television personality
Jake Zyrus became internationally known for his powerful vocals and performances on shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Zyrus is best recognised as the first Asian solo performer to debut in the top ten of the Billboard 200 list with his self-titled album, Charice.
7. Zack Tabudlo
- Full name: Zack Tabudlo
- Date of birth: 6 December 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
Zack Tabudlo began his musical career in 2018 and rose to prominence in 2020, when he entered MCA Music (now UMG Philippines) via sub-label Island Records Philippines.
8. Christian Bautista
- Full name: Christian Joseph Morata Bautista
- Date of birth: 19 October 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of July 2024)
- Profession: Singer, host, model
Christian Bautista rose to prominence after being named the first grand finalist in ABS-CBN's reality singing program Star in a Million. In 2004, Bautista released the song The Way You Look at Me from his eponymous album.
9. Bamboo Mañalac
- Full name: Francisco Gaudencio Lope Belardo Mañalac
- Date of birth: 21 March 1976
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Musician, singer, songwriter.
Bamboo Mañalac started his career as the vocalist and founding frontman of Rivermaya, and eventually formed his band, Bamboo. After the Bamboo band broke in 2011, Mañalac started a solo career, releasing his first album, No Water, No Moon.
10. Larry g(EE)
- Full name: Larry Gayao
- Date of birth: September 23
- Profession: Soul-pop artist
Larry G(EE) started his career as the lead vocalist for the Dallas-area rock group Odis, which was named after the legendary soul singer Otis Redding. The Filipino-American singer, Larry, is heavily influenced by vintage soul groups from the 1960s.
Who are the most popular Filipino singers?
Some of the most popular Filipino singers include Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo, Moira Dela Torre, Gary Valenciano, Jake Zyrus, and Martin Nievera.
Filipino singers, both male and female, have unquestionably made a big and lasting impact on the global stage. Their powerful voices, impressive vocal ranges, and distinct artistic styles have captured audiences on many continents, winning them critical acclaim and worldwide admiration.
Yen.com.gh published an article about the popular K-pop groups in the world. K-pop, or Korean pop music, has evolved from a niche genre to a worldwide phenomenon, mesmerising listeners with addictive tunes, spectacular choreography, and appealing performers.
K-pop groups provide a distinct blend of music, performance, and fashion, ranging from coordinated dance steps and beautiful graphics to different music genres and socially aware lyrics. Check out the post for a list of the most popular K-pop bands.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com