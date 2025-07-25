Top 20 Filipino singers known globally for their powerful voices and style

Famous Filipino singers such as Lea Salonga, Zack Tabudlo, and Gary Valenciano have continually enthralled listeners worldwide with their tremendous voices and unique musical styles. From the main stages of Broadway to the top of worldwide music charts, these and many other Filipino vocalists have demonstrated diversity and versatility across multiple genres.

Lea Salonga (L) in New York City, Zack Tabudlo at Round Festival (M), and Nicole Scherzinger (R) at The Ziegfeld. Photo: John Nacion, @zack.tabudlo, Bruce Glikas/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Top Filipino singers: Most famous Filipina female singers

When compiling the list of the most famous Filipina/Filipino singers, we considered variables such as Filipino identity, global recognition, vocal skill, distinctive style, and influence. Here are some of the most notable female Filipina singers.

1. Sarah Geronimo

Sarah Geronimo at Billboard Women In Music 2024 held at YouTube Theatre on 6 March 2024 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sarah Asher Tua Geronimo-Guidicelli

Sarah Asher Tua Geronimo-Guidicelli Date of birth: 25 July 1988

25 July 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of 2025)

37 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, actress

Sarah Geronimo is a Filipina singer and actress. Her music is primarily pop, although she also incorporates R&B and EDM elements. Sarah has been compared to Beyoncé for her stage appearance and live performances, as she frequently performs her songs. Initially, she sang sentimental ballads and is known for her vocal range and belting technique.

2. Julie Anne San Jose

Julie Anne San Jose sings on stage during the GMA GALA 2024, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, on 20 July 2024 in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Julie Anne Peñaflorida San Jose

Julie Anne Peñaflorida San Jose Date of birth: 17 May 1994

17 May 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

31 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, actress

Julie Anne San Jose rose to fame after appearing in Popstar Kids, a reality singing competition, in 2005. San Jose was one of the Philippines' best-selling recording artists in the 2010s. She is the youngest person to get the Diamond Record Award from the Philippine Association of the Record Industry for her album Julie Anne San Jose (2012).

3. Regine Velasquez

Regine in Paris, France on 5 June 2008. Photo: Frederic SOULOY

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Regina Encarnacion Ansong Velasquez

Regina Encarnacion Ansong Velasquez Date of birth: 22 April 1970

22 April 1970 Age: 55 years old (as of 2025)

55 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, actress

Regine Velasquez is regarded as one of the most prominent figures in Philippine popular culture, famous for her belting technique and vocal range. Velasquez rose to popularity after winning the 1984 television talent competition Ang Bagong Kampeon, as well as the 1989 Asia Pacific Singing Contest.

4. Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga at The 78th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on 8 June 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Maria Lea Carmen Imutan Salonga

Maria Lea Carmen Imutan Salonga Date of birth: 22 February 1971

22 February 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of 2025)

54 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, actress, columnist

Lea Salonga is widely considered one of the most outstanding stage performers of her generation, with reviewers and audiences praising her powerful, crystalline voice and emotional range. Carmen started participating in Philippine musical theatre as a child, debuting professionally at the age of seven.

5. Toni Gonzaga

Toni Gonzaga poses for a photo with a kettle against a red background. Photo: @celestinegonzaga (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Celestine Cruz Gonzaga-Soriano

Celestine Cruz Gonzaga-Soriano Date of birth: 20 January 1984

20 January 1984 Age: 41 years old (as of 2025)

41 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Media personality, host, actress, businesswoman, singer, vlogger

Toni Gonzaga is a Filipina television host. She began working in local entertainment when she was 13 years old. Gonzaga participated in the singing competition Metropop Star Search in 1997, which was broadcast on GMA. In 2002, she published her eponymous debut album through Prime Music.

6. Yeng Constantino

Yeng Constantino poses for a photograph against a blue background. Photo: @yeng (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Josephine "Yeng" Eusebio Constantino-Asuncion

Josephine "Yeng" Eusebio Constantino-Asuncion Date of birth: 4 December 1988

4 December 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of July 2025)

36 years old (as of July 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter, composer, guitarist

Yeng Constantino is known as the Philippines' Pop Rock Royalty and is one of the most successful artists in the Philippine music business. Throughout her career, she received approximately 70 accolades and recognitions.

7. Bayang Barrios

Bayang Barrios poses for a photograph in a room. Photo: @bayangbarrios (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Junelie Otero Barrios

Junelie Otero Barrios Date of birth: 12 June 1968

12 June 1968 Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)

57 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Musician, singer

Bayang Barrios is a Filipina pop singer and musician originally from Bunawan, Agusan del Sur. Many of her best-known songs, particularly those recorded with Ayala, use Filipino indigenous instruments. Her sobriquet, Bayang, stems from her persistent leadership in singing the Philippine national anthem, Lupang Hinirang.

8. Moira Dela Torre

Moira Dela Torre poses for a photo against a grey background. Photo: @moiradelatorre (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Moira Rachelle Bustamante Dela Torre

Moira Rachelle Bustamante Dela Torre Date of birth: 4 November 1993

4 November 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of July 2024)

31 years old (as of July 2024) Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress

Moira Dela Torre was born in Olongapo, Philippines, and started as a voice singer for corporate jingles and theme music. Moira competed on The Voice of the Philippines in 2013, and after the program, she released her debut EP, Moira.

9. Denise Julia

Denise Julia is posing in a light pink halter-neck mini-dress against a vibrant purple background. Photo: @billboardphofficial (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Julia Denise Lee

Julia Denise Lee Date of birth: 24 February 2002

24 February 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)

23 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, model, content creator

Denise Julia is a Filipina singer-songwriter, model, content creator, record producer, and occasional actress. She has been recognised by numerous media outlets as a key figure in the new wave of Filipino R&B. Denise published her debut mini-album, Sweet Nothings (Chapter 1), on 17 November 2023.

10. Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger attends the 2025 Drama Desk Awards at NYU Skirball Centre on 1 June 2025 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Scherzinger

Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Scherzinger Date of birth: 29 June 1978

29 June 1978 Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)

47 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, television personality

Nicole is also among the most famous Filipina singers in America. From 2003 to 2010, Nicole was a member of the female dance group the Pussycat Dolls. The Pussycat Dolls are one of the best-selling female ensembles of all time.

Top Filipino male singers

Filipino male singers have also made an everlasting imprint on the worldwide music industry, showcasing incredible vocal skills, diversity, and engaging stage presence. Here are some of the most renowned Filipino male singers known worldwide for their powerful voices and distinctive styles.

1. Gary Valenciano

Gary Valenciano performs on stage at the 2nd edition of MTV Music Evolution Manila 2016, staged at SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds, 24 June 2016, in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Kristian Dowling

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Edgardo Jose "Gary" Santiago Valenciano

Edgardo Jose "Gary" Santiago Valenciano Date of birth: 6 August 1964

6 August 1964 Age: 60 years old (as of July 2024)

60 years old (as of July 2024) Profession: Singer, actor

Gary Valenciano is known for his musical range and talents and has received numerous awards, notably 12 Awit Awards, three FAMAS Awards, and the Myx Magna Award.

2. Martin Nievera

Martin Nievera poses on a cruise ship in New York City. Photo: @martinnievera (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Martin Ramon Razon Nievera

Martin Ramon Razon Nievera Date of birth: 5 February 1962

5 February 1962 Age: 63 years old (as of 2025)

63 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter

Martin Nievera is regarded as one of the most significant figures in local Filipino music, noted for modern love ballads and charisma on stage. With a four-decade career, he has 18 platinum, 5 double platinum, 3 triple platinum, and 1 quadruple platinum albums, making him one of the most successful Filipino music artists of all time.

3. Jose Mari Chan

Jose Mari Chan is receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo: @josemarichan (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Jose Mari Lim Chan, born José Mari Chan y Lim

Jose Mari Lim Chan, born José Mari Chan y Lim Date of birth: 11 March 1945

11 March 1945 Age: 80 years old (as of 2025)

80 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter, businessman, TV presenter

Jose Mari Chan is regarded as one of the country's prominent balladeers and composers, and is affectionately known as the "King of Philippine Christmas Carols". As of 2001, Chan's discography has sold two million albums and earned 37 platinum records.

4. Ogie Alcasid

Filipino singer/composer Mr. Ogie Alcasid sings at the 116th anniversary celebration of Philippine independence in New York City. Photo: Aaron Romero

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Herminio Jose Lualhati "Ogie" Alcasid Jr.

Herminio Jose Lualhati "Ogie" Alcasid Jr. Date of birth: 27 August 1967

27 August 1967 Age: 57 years old (as of July 2025)

57 years old (as of July 2025) Profession: Actor, singer, songwriter, comedian, director, producer

Ogie Alcasid is most recognised for creating songs and collaborating with other musicians. Alcasid's self-titled album was released in 1989, marking his debut as a singer.

5. Rico Blanco

Rico Blanco poses against a dark background. Photo: @ricoblanco100 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Rico Rene Granados Blanco

Rico Rene Granados Blanco Date of birth: 17 March 1973

17 March 1973 Age: 52 years old (as of 2025)

52 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer

Rico Blanco is a Filipino singer-songwriter. He started his career as a founding member of the Filipino rock band Rivermaya, where he was the principal songwriter, guitarist, vocalist, and keyboardist from 1994 until 2007. Blanco has been a solo artist since 2008.

6. Jake Zyrus

Jake Zyrus is facing forward against a vibrant orange background. Photo: @jakezyrusmusic (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Jake Zyrus

Jake Zyrus Date of birth: 10 May 1992

10 May 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)

33 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, television personality

Jake Zyrus became internationally known for his powerful vocals and performances on shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Zyrus is best recognised as the first Asian solo performer to debut in the top ten of the Billboard 200 list with his self-titled album, Charice.

7. Zack Tabudlo

Zack Tabudlo poses against a blue background. Photo: @zack.tabudlo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Zack Tabudlo

Zack Tabudlo Date of birth: 6 December 2001

6 December 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2025)

23 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter

Zack Tabudlo began his musical career in 2018 and rose to prominence in 2020, when he entered MCA Music (now UMG Philippines) via sub-label Island Records Philippines.

8. Christian Bautista

Christian Bautista poses against a stage setting with prominent lighting and structural elements. Photo: @xtianbautista (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Christian Joseph Morata Bautista

Christian Joseph Morata Bautista Date of birth: 19 October 1981

19 October 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of July 2024)

43 years old (as of July 2024) Profession: Singer, host, model

Christian Bautista rose to prominence after being named the first grand finalist in ABS-CBN's reality singing program Star in a Million. In 2004, Bautista released the song The Way You Look at Me from his eponymous album.

9. Bamboo Mañalac

Bamboo Manalac performs in the Grand Ballroom at Bally's Atlantic City on 9 October 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Photo: Donald Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Francisco Gaudencio Lope Belardo Mañalac

Francisco Gaudencio Lope Belardo Mañalac Date of birth: 21 March 1976

21 March 1976 Age: 49 years old (as of 2025)

49 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Musician, singer, songwriter.

Bamboo Mañalac started his career as the vocalist and founding frontman of Rivermaya, and eventually formed his band, Bamboo. After the Bamboo band broke in 2011, Mañalac started a solo career, releasing his first album, No Water, No Moon.

10. Larry g(EE)

Larry G(ee) performs at the Sol Village Valentine's Edition at S.O.B.'s on 15 February 2012 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Larry Gayao

Larry Gayao Date of birth: September 23

September 23 Profession: Soul-pop artist

Larry G(EE) started his career as the lead vocalist for the Dallas-area rock group Odis, which was named after the legendary soul singer Otis Redding. The Filipino-American singer, Larry, is heavily influenced by vintage soul groups from the 1960s.

Who are the most popular Filipino singers?

Some of the most popular Filipino singers include Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo, Moira Dela Torre, Gary Valenciano, Jake Zyrus, and Martin Nievera.

Filipino singers, both male and female, have unquestionably made a big and lasting impact on the global stage. Their powerful voices, impressive vocal ranges, and distinct artistic styles have captured audiences on many continents, winning them critical acclaim and worldwide admiration.

