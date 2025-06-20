Top 15 cast members of Hannah Swensen Mysteries from the first movie to now

The cast of Hannah Swensen Mysteries, which includes Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Barbara Niven, and Lisa Durupt, among others, has been the core of this popular Hallmark movie series. This skilled cast has regularly provided riveting performances, enthralling fans with their on-screen connection and commitment to solving the town's most perplexing mystery.

Alison Sweeney visits SiriusXM Studios (L), Victor Webster in Pasadena, CA, and Barbara Niven in Los Angeles (R).

Key takeaways

The Hannah Swensen Mysteries are a series of cosy mystery movies based on Joanne Fluke's novels, produced by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

are a series of cosy mystery movies based on Joanne Fluke's novels, produced by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The cast revolves around Alison Sweeney, her family, and her love interests, with numerous additional characters appearing based on the mystery.

Alison Sweeney plays Hannah Swensen, the crime-solving baker who owns The Cookie Jar. She has been the show's continuous lead since the beginning.

Top 15 cast members of Hannah Swensen Mysteries

Some of the Hannah Swensen Mysteries' cast includes Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, and Barbara Niven. The series has maintained a steady core cast throughout its run, with only a few major changes and additions. Here is a list of the top Hannah Swensen Mysteries cast.

1. Alison Sweeney as Hannah Swensen

Alison Sweeney poses for a portrait during the 27th Annual FAMILY FILM AND TV AWARDS in Burbank, California.

Full name: Alison Ann Sweeney

Alison Ann Sweeney Date of birth: 19 September 1976

19 September 1976 Age: 48 years old (as of June 2025)

48 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actress, reality show host, director, author

Alison Sweeney is a reality show personality, author, director, and actress. She is one of the recurring cast members in the Hannah Swensen movies.

The actress has played Hannah Swensen, the baker-turned-amateur detective, since the program debuted in 2015. Alison's participation has evolved beyond acting to include producer duties and script writing for several of the films.

2. Victor Webster as Chad

Victor Webster attends the Hallmark Media 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on 6 February 2024 in Pasadena, California.

Full name: Victor Webster

Victor Webster Date of birth: 7 February 1973

7 February 1973 Age: 52 years old (as of 2025)

52 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor

Victor Webster is a professional actor from Canada. He was initially featured on Days of Our Lives from 1999 to 2000 as Nicholas Alamain. His position then entailed interacting with characters such as Vivian, Billie, and Kate. Victor currently stars as Chad Norton, a prosecuting attorney.

3. Barbara Niven as Delores Swensen

Barbara Niven attends Hallmark Media's cocktail reception during the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, CA on 11 July 2024.

Full name: Barbara Lee Niven

Barbara Lee Niven Date of birth: 26 February 1953

26 February 1953 Age: 72 years old (as of 2025)

72 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress, writer, media trainer

Barbara Niven is a US-based actress, producer, and writer, best known for her work on Hallmark and Lifetime movies. She has played Delores Swensen in every film in the series. Her role in the initial movies was caring for her daughters and frequently attempting to set Hannah up. Delores' character has evolved over the series, and she is now a private investigator.

4. Gabriel Hogan as Norman Rhodes

Actor Gabriel Hogan attends the premiere of truTV's "Tacoma FD" at Seventh/Place on 20 March 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Gabriel Hogan

Gabriel Hogan Date of birth: 17 May 1973

17 May 1973 Age: 52 years old (as of 2025)

52 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor

Gabriel Hogan is a renowned Canadian actor, and he is from the Murder, She Baked original cast. His role as Norman Rhodes in the series has progressed from supporting to major. Initially, Rhodes was Hannah's closest friend and confidant, as well as a neighbourhood dentist and crime solver. As the series proceeded, he became more involved in the mysteries alongside Hannah.

5. Tess Atkins as Michelle Swensen

Tess Atkins holding sunflowers in Vancouver, British Columbia (L). Tess poses for a selfie outside (R). Photo: @tessatkins on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Tess Atkins

Tess Atkins Date of birth: 21 April 1994

21 April 1994 Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

31 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress

Tess Atkins is a Canadian actress. Her character, Michelle Swensen, has remained consistent throughout the film series. She plays Hannah's younger sister, who was a major character in the early Joanne Fluke novels but did not appear in the first Murder She Baked films. Tess took over the role when the series was renamed to A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

6. Mike Dopud as Sheriff Ealing

Actor Mike Dopud attends the opening night of the 2023 Beverly Hills Film Festival at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on 19 April 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Full name: Mike Dopud

Mike Dopud Date of birth: 10 June 1968

10 June 1968 Age: 57 years old (as of 2025)

57 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor, stuntman, football player

Mike Dopud is a stuntman, actor, and former football and hockey player from Canada. In these movies, he plays the local sheriff, frequently teaming with Hannah to investigate crimes. Initially, he concentrated on formal police work and closing crimes, but in recent films, he has shown a willingness to engage with Hannah on cold cases and even supports her investigations.

7. Daylin Willis as Lonny Murphy

Daylin Willis poses for a photo against a grey background (L). Daylin sits on a brown leather couch (R). Photo: @daylinswillis on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Daylin Willis

Daylin Willis Profession: Actor

Daylin Willis has consistently played Lonny Murphy in the television film series Hannah Swensen Mysteries. His role as Lonny has progressed from that of a constable in Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2023) to detective Lonny Murphy in One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2024).

8. Laura Soltis as Victoria

Laura Soltis attends a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on 3 September 2021 in Pasadena, California.

Full name: Laura Soltis

Laura Soltis Date of birth: 31 July 1961

31 July 1961 Age: 63 years old (as of June 2025)

63 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actress

Laura Soltis is an American actress. She is in the cast of the latest Hannah Swensen movie, where she plays Victoria. As a result, her portrayal as Victoria in the recently released film marks her debut in the Hannah Swensen Mysteries.

9. Sharon Taylor as Tonya

Sharon Taylor at the Los Angeles premiere event for Prime Video's "Cross" at Nya Studios on 29 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Full name: Sharon Taylor

Sharon Taylor Date of birth: 5 June 1981

5 June 1981 Age: 44 years old (as of 2025)

44 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress

Sharon Taylor is a renowned actress from Canada. She has been cast as Tonya in the 2025 TV movie Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. Her role as Tonya in the Hannah Swensen Mystery series is a new one for her, expanding her already wide career.

10. April Telek as Connie Mac

April Telek attends the world premiere of Warner Bros' "Final Destination Bloodlines" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 12 May 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Full name: April Amber Telek

April Amber Telek Date of birth: 29 April 1975

29 April 1975 Age: 50 years old (as of 2025)

50 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress

April Telek is a famous actress from Canada. She plays Connie Mac in the current Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2025). Telek's depiction of Connie portrays her to be a seemingly successful baking and lifestyle figure who, in truth, is a demanding and untalented diva.

11. Juliana Wimbles as Lisa

Juliana Wimbles poses in Paradise Valley, British Columbia. Photo: @jujudoesit

Full name: Juliana Wimbles

Juliana Wimbles Profession: Actress, screenwriter, producer

Juliana Wimbles is a Canadian screenwriter, actress, and producer. She has played Lisa, a helper at Hannah Swensen's bakery, in the long-running Hannah Swensen Mysteries franchise. Her portrayal as Lisa commenced with the first movie in the series, Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, in 2015, and she has continued to appear in the succeeding films.

12. Elyse Maloway as Louise May

Elyse Maloway poses with flowers in a room (L). Elyse takes a selfie inside a house (R). Photo: @elysemaloway on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Elyse Maloway

Elyse Maloway Date of birth: 6 March 1993

6 March 1993 Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

32 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress, writer

Elyse Maloway is a Canadian actress and writer. She stars as Louise May in the movie series. Elyse is on the cast list for the film Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2025). Her involvement probably contributes to the neighbourhood setting of Lake Eden, where Hannah Swensen's bakery and amateur investigation take place.

13. Gavin Langelo as Hunt Bantry

Gavin Langelo poses for a photo from the highest point of a rock (L). Gavin poses with a stick in his hand at the Rainbow Mountain, Peru (R). Photo: @gavinlangelo on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Gavin Langelo

Gavin Langelo Profession: Actor, producer

Gavin Langelo plays Hunt Bantry in Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. In this role, Bantry is a crew member for a cookery show, recording an episode in Hannah's bakery. His portrayal of Hunt is notable for its strong camaraderie and continually charismatic demeanour, which contribute to a realistic dynamic in his relationships, notably with Hannah.

14. Kurt Long as Evan

Actor/comedian Kurt Long attends the Spirit of Excellence Awards 2014 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on 23 September 2014 in Century City, California.

Full name: Kurt Long

Kurt Long Date of birth: 2 July 1973

2 July 1973 Age: 51 years old (as of June 2025)

51 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: Actor, director

Kurt Long is an American actor and director. He plays Evan in the film series. While Evan's exact plotlines are not well known, he is listed as a recurring character in Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. His role adds to the continuous storyline and character dynamics in the cosy mystery franchise.

15. Wern Lee as Bobby

Wern Lee poses for a photo against a white background (L). Wern Lee laughs against a grilled background (R). Photo: @feelingthewern (modified by author)

Full name: Wern Lee

Wern Lee Date of birth: 19 February 1999

19 February 1999 Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)

26 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor

Wern Lee is an up-and-coming actor. He plays Bobby, a hotel concierge, in Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery (2025). Bobby's involvement is described as a "fun development," with Hannah relying on him for information as she investigates a murder case. He is shown as someone who leans in a little with spilling the tea.

Who does Hannah Swensen end up marrying?

According to the Wedding Cake Murder book, Hannah marries her college crush, Ross Barton. However, this marriage is short-lived and ultimately invalid, as Ross is eventually shown to have married someone else. He then vanishes and is later found killed.

Are Hannah and Mike still together?

According to IMDb, they are currently not together. In the movie One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, it is shown that Mike has left town, and Hannah is single.

Why did Cameron Mathison leave Hannah Swensen?

Cameron Mathison quit the Hannah Swensen movie series after signing an exclusive multi-picture agreement with Great American Family. This agreement with a competitor network to Hallmark, where the Hannah Swensen films air, precluded him from reprising his role as Mike Kingston.

How many Hannah Swensen Hallmark movies are there?

There are presently 11 Hannah Swensen Hallmark films that have been aired, with more in progress.

The cast of Hannah Swensen Mysteries has remained consistent despite some major changes since its start as Murder, She Baked. Alison Sweeney and Barbara Niven have been constants throughout the series, underpinning it with their dynamic mother-daughter bond. Gabriel Hogan has also remained a popular character as Norman Rhodes, Hannah's loyal friend.

