Medikal and Island Frimpong Do the Shoulder Dance Challenge, Wholesome Video Melts Hearts
Music

by  Geraldine Amoah
  • Multiple award-winning rapper Medikal has warmed hearts by sharing a wholesome moment between himself and his daughter, Island Frimpong
  • In the video, they stood by the poolside inside his plush mansion as they did the dance challenge to his newly released song, Shoulder
  • In the comment section, many people talked about the beautiful father-daughter moment, while others talked about their bond

Celebrated rapper Medikal shared a lighthearted moment with his daughter, Island Frimpong, inside his plush mansion where they danced to his newly released song, Shoulder.

Medikal and Island Frimpong do the Shoulder dance challenge. Image Credit: @islandfrimpong_ and @amgmedikal
Source: Instagram

Reactions to Medikal and Island's dance video

phranka_kmingle

Does the camera man have shaking syndrome??....he was deviating from the main character our little princess ahhhh

giovani.caleb

Ei. Drop location. Drop the beat I dey come. 🔥

lapstackdivagh

By now anka Fella is doing the dance challenge 😂😂😂

eshunagnes

See me smiling like mumu 😂😂

abbybaby9974

If mommy is no more in daddy’s trend i will take over😂😂😂😂😂 her dance moves is 💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️

selassie_morgan

Final winner 👏 we’re not posting anymore videos again 😂🔥🔥🔥

awurama_pearl

Omgg she’s a big girl now 😍😍😍

