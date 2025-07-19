Medikal and Island Frimpong Do the Shoulder Dance Challenge, Wholesome Video Melts Hearts
- Multiple award-winning rapper Medikal has warmed hearts by sharing a wholesome moment between himself and his daughter, Island Frimpong
- In the video, they stood by the poolside inside his plush mansion as they did the dance challenge to his newly released song, Shoulder
- In the comment section, many people talked about the beautiful father-daughter moment, while others talked about their bond
Celebrated rapper Medikal shared a lighthearted moment with his daughter, Island Frimpong, inside his plush mansion where they danced to his newly released song, Shoulder.
Reactions to Medikal and Island's dance video
phranka_kmingle
Does the camera man have shaking syndrome??....he was deviating from the main character our little princess ahhhh
giovani.caleb
Ei. Drop location. Drop the beat I dey come. 🔥
lapstackdivagh
By now anka Fella is doing the dance challenge 😂😂😂
eshunagnes
See me smiling like mumu 😂😂
abbybaby9974
If mommy is no more in daddy’s trend i will take over😂😂😂😂😂 her dance moves is 💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️
selassie_morgan
Final winner 👏 we’re not posting anymore videos again 😂🔥🔥🔥
awurama_pearl
Omgg she’s a big girl now 😍😍😍
