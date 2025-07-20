Multiple award-winning rapper Medikal left many of his fans in awe of his creativity when he shared a video of how he recorded Shoulder

In the video, he was in the studio with his producer as they experimented on the lyrics, especially the hook of the song

Many people hailed him in the comment section as they talked about his creativity and how they wished they could get a studio session of dancehall musician Shatta Wale's verse

Celebrated rapper Medikal has shared a lovely video of how his trending song Shoulder which featured dancehall musician Shatta Wale, was created in his studio.

Medikal shares the making of the 'Shoulder' hit song. Image Credit: @amgmedikal

Medikal's making of Shoulder

Medikal took to his TikTok account to give his fervent fans and music lovers a glimpse into how he created the Shoulder song, which is making waves in the country and at the international level.

In the short video, the seasoned rapper was in the studio with a producer as they tried to figure out what tune worked best for the song.

Medikal went into the recording booth on several occasions, and whenever he stepped out, he would ask the producer for suggestions on his lines.

The instrumentals for the song were played several times as Medikal tried to figure out how he could make the lyrics better, as well as where to add the hook and all that.

When they were done mixing the Shoulder song, Medikal told the producer to send him the song so he could listen to it in his car.

Reactions to Medikal's making of Shoulder

Many people in the comment section talked about their admiration for Medikal's creativity and his flair for recording hit songs.

Others also wished they could see a studio session of dancehall musician Shatta Wale when he recorded his verse.

The reactions of social media users to Medikal's video are below:

Mr Gold 🎨✍🎭💕 said:

"Settings man 😁😁😁... the song was already done😂😂😂."

championhazard said:

"He didn't even write 📝 it sef ooo off head like ....this is my Topper Top 🔝 👑🥰✌✌."

Nana Badu-Bonsu II said:

"Settings! But this track is a resurrection for MDK!"

Baafi♍️ said:

"The way that terms dey sweet me no ong... 😂😂💔."

k_cerelak21 said:

"I still can’t fathom how Shatta Wale made close to a hundred songs in a year 😈. Because just look at how composing a good song is difficult."

Barima 4EVER 💜❤️ said:

"He spoil there this be pure talent and passion 🤭."

Mr.Smith Apple HuB🇬🇭🇨🇦  said:

"We want Shatta Wale's studio session."

Medikal and Shatta Wale get many admiring their bromance. Image Credit: @amgmedikal and @shattawalenima

Medikal and Island do the 'Shoulder' challenge

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal delighted fans by posting a sweet video of himself and his daughter, Island Frimpong, dancing by the poolside to his hit track Shoulder.

The playful video, filmed at his luxurious home, captured a heartwarming father-daughter moment filled with laughter and rhythm.

Fans flooded the comments with admiration for their strong bond and Island’s adorable energy, praising the rapper for including his daughter in the viral challenge.

