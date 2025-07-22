Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Reall left many of her fans excited when she decided to gift them money

On her TikTok account, she told those interested in her money giveaway to leave their MoMo numbers in the comment section

In the comment section, many people were left in awe of others leaving their numbers, while others saw it as an opportunity to find a new lover

Celebrated musician Hajia4Reall heightened the excitement of her fans when she asked them to share their MoMo numbers so she could credit their accounts.

Hajia4Reall gifts fans money

On her TikTok account, Hajia4Reall shared a video of herself singing and dancing to her new song, Move, while showing odd her beautiful looks.

She rocked a silk summer short-sleeved shirt and a pair of jeans. Her makeup was flawless and her frontal lace wig was perfectly installed a with the edges neatly curled and laid.

The song was released when she returned to Ghana after serving a year in prison in the US over romance scam charges.

In the caption of the TikTok video, the Fine Girl crooner mentioned that she was feeling generous and wanted to gift her loyal fans money.

She urged them to leave their mobile money numbers, aka MoMo numbers, in the comment section, as they were of the belief that GH¢1000 was not a small amount for them.

"If 1000 cedis is not too small for you drop your MoMo numbers. Feeling Generous 😇," Hajia4Reall wrote in the caption.

Reactions to Hajia4Reall gifting fans money

Many Ghanaians in the comment section were in disbelief that people were in reality leaving their mobile money numbers.

Others joked about creating a WhatsApp group chat for those who left their numbers, while others wondered whether it was real and not a scam.

Others also talked about the opportunity of finding a lover from the beautiful ladies who would leave their contact.

The reactions of social media users to Hajia4Reall's TikTok video are below:

Serwaah🦋🥶❤️ said:

"Creating WhatsApp group for all those who dropped their numbers 😂."

ARKHUST🎉 said:

"And they are also dropping their numbers....😭😭."

Ernesto-N.K🤍💪 said:

"I will get a girlfriend from one of these contacts 🥲🤣."

MANNAT 💕MOM(Dragon🐉🐲mom) said:

"Received queen. Yo yo yo I am kidding😭😭😭😒."

Nelson Dumas🔐❤️‍🩹 said:

"Queen Mona, I am here ooooo."

ppjay1 said:

"Anyone who comes across this video will never lack in Jesus name 😫🤲🏿."

Ayisha Modi accuses Hajia4Reall

YEN.com.gh reported that US-based Ghanaian socialite and influencer Ayisha Modi stirred controversy after alleging that musician Hajia4Reall provided information to the FBI, which led to the arrest of businessman Dada Joe Remix.

In a fiery online outburst, Ayisha claimed that Dada Joe had been under investigation since 2013, but his case only gained traction after Hajia4Reall's conviction and release from prison in May 2025.

Her comments ignited backlash on social media, with many Ghanaians criticising her for what they viewed as reckless accusations. Others defended Hajia4Reall, arguing that she may have cooperated with authorities as a mother trying to secure a lighter sentence.

