Queen Ciara, wife of popular Ghanaian pastor Reverend Obofour, displayed her sense of humour after uploading a video on TikTok

In the video, she showed off her heavily pregnant belly while narrating how Rev Obofour got her pregnant

People run to the defence of Rev Obofour in the comment section after watching Queen Ciara's funny video

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Queen Ciara, the heavily pregnant wife of popular Ghanaian pastor Reverend Obofour, has taken to social media to hilariously narrate how her husband got her pregnant.

Rev Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, shows off her baby bump. Image Credit: @queenciara4

Source: TikTok

Queen Ciara speaks about her pregnancy journey

The wife of the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel took to her TikTok account to share a video recounting how she ended up with a heavily pregnant belly.

Using a hilarious narration from a lady trending on TikTok, Queen Ciara lip-synced the story of the supposed lady.

She mentioned how she was fast asleep when her husband approached her, and one thing led to another, and she ended up with a baby bump.

"I was sleeping. In deep sleep. This man climbed me. When I am sleeping that thing can make a woman to die," Queen Ciara lip synced in the video.

Towards the end of the trending sound, Queen Ciara made up funny words describing the experience, getting many people laughing hard.

Reactions to Queen Ciara's funny pregnancy narration

Many people, especially Rev Obofour's church members, who refer to him as Papa, run to the defence of their beloved pastor in the comment section.

They highlighted that the Man of God was innocent and that he did not forcefully get her pregnant.

Queen Ciara's fans and admirers thronged to the comment section to talk about how pregnancy looked good on her and how she was going through the journey with so much grace.

The hilarious reactions of social media users to Queen Ciara's funny video are below:

Yhaa Odo 💎🖤💛💚 said:

"She’s lying. My Papa is innocent 😂😂😂."

Arhbena❤ said:

"Mummy, I will tell daddy 🥰😂✌."

Overtakenisallowed said:

"Sister, I am your lawyer. We will sue him, but did you enjoy it?"

QUEEN_ZALI👸🏾 said:

"Eeeii Queen, must you tell everyone 😂😂😂."

twinsmother1806 said:

"I will be the judge. Mama, come to court 😂😂😂."

Ajgwenie11 said:

"Papa didn’t do well, koraaaa. How can you interrupt The Queen’s sleep 😂😂🥰🥰."

Gammor Faustina said:

"Hahahaha Queen I DONT WANT TO LAUGH OOOOO EEEIIIIIIIIII 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Rev Obofour addresses his feud with Stephen Adom Kyei Duah. Image Credit: @rev_obofour_ministries and @stephenadomkyeiduah

Source: Facebook

Rev Obofour responds to Adom Kyei-Duah's Council

YEN.com.gh reported that Reverend Obofour publicly addressed comments made by the council of elders from Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah’s camp, amid swirling rumours of a rift between the two church leaders.

In a video shared online, the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel clarified that he harboured no ill feelings toward his colleague and saw no need for reconciliation talks, as he was not at odds with Prophet Kyei-Duah.

Obofour further emphasised that he had no intention of insulting the prophet or engaging in any public confrontation. According to him, any perceived tension was being fuelled by outsiders, as he has always maintained a position of mutual respect.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh