Entrepreneur Michy melted hearts when she threw a lavish birthday party for her son Majesty, whom she co-parents with dancehall musician Shatta Wale

Unfortunately, Shatta Wale did not show up to Majesty's 10th birthday party, which took place at a park

Many people hailed Michy for being a loving mother and for throwing a memorable party for her son

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Musician and entrepreneur Michy threw a science-themed birthday party for her son, Majesty, over the weekend as he turned 10 on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Michy celebrates Majesty’s 10th birthday. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy celebrates Majesty's 10th birthday

Michy took to her Instagram page to share a video of how the birthday celebration of Majesty went at a water park.

As part of the celebrations, there was a cake cutting of a STEM-themed cake amid the signing of the Happy Birthday theme song, Majesty played with his friends in the pool and waterslide, among other things.

Majesty was filled with so much joy as he unboxed presents from his friends. At the end of the celebrations, Majesty's friends were given a custom package filled with goodies.

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy, was not left out of the fun as she played in the water fully clothed in her jalabia.

In the caption, the Hustle hitmaker thanked everyone for the warm wishes and for making her son's birthday so special.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making Majesty’s 10th birthday so special! Your presence, love, and energy made it unforgettable. Here’s to many more memories! 👑💛."

Michy mentioned in the same Instagram caption that Majesty's casual wear was courtesy of Ghanaian fashion icon, Osebo the Zaraman.

Majesty’s Outfit 😎 @osibo_the_fashionking

Reactions to Majesty's birthday party

Actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo, fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie, and several others talked about the love Michy has for Majesty.

Others also admired the beautiful birthday party Michy threw for her son, Majesty, while others admired the plush decor and the fun activities.

The lovely reactions of social media users to the birthday party Michy threw for Majesty are below:

akuapem_poloo said:

"You are very strong, my love. Big ups to you 🫶💋."

elikemkumordzie said:

"A mother's love is unmatched 👌."

sefakorbeads said:

"I feel so emotional. Belated birthday wishes to your son. May love always grow in him ❤️❤️❤️."

nana.ama.dougan said:

"Well done, Michy. Your son is so grown. Happy blessed birthday to him 🥂."

nana_ama_simpaaaddo said:

"@michygh God bless you too for being a good mother to your son. Continue to nurture him with love and understanding and God will surely align him in his purpose."

Michy shares Majesty's birthday photos. Image Credit: @mihcygh and @hrhalexandermajesty

Source: Instagram

Michy celebrates as Majesty enjoys farm life

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality and musician Michy shared her joy as her son, Majesty, spent quality time on her large farm, away from screens and gadgets.

In a video she posted, Michy revealed that Majesty went over five hours without using any electronic devices, instead engaging in various farm activities.

The wholesome moment warmed many hearts online, with fans praising Michy for how she’s raising her son and how happy Majesty looked embracing life on the farm.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh