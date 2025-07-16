Majesty Mensah, the 10-year-old son of Shatta Wale and Michy, impressed social media users after confidently riding a quad bike alone during an outing with his mother

Sharing the video, Michy expressed surprise at her son’s boldness and urged parents to trust their kids more, saying they are often more capable than expected

Majesty’s quad biking adventure came days after his science-themed 10th birthday party, where he celebrated with friends in grand style

The 10-year-old son of Ghanaian reggae-dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, Majesty Mensah, received high praise on social media after he was spotted riding a quad bike.

Majesty’s mother, socialite Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, shared a video on her Instagram page showing her son at the quad range.

The video showed Shatta Wale’s son riding the bike alone over moderate distances that his mother did not expect.

Commenting on the video, Michy said while she took her son to the range to ride, she never expected he would be so confident as to ride alone.

She praised her son’s hidden talents and said parents should be more open to discovering that their children are far more advanced in certain activities than they anticipate.

“Took Majesty to a quad bike range and I was honestly shocked at how confidently he rode on his own 😨. Sometimes as parents, we really just need to shhh 🤫 , trust our kids more, and let them show us what they’re made of. They’re way more capable than we think ❤️,” she captioned her post.

Social media users expressed agreement with Michy’s sentiments, as many gave Majesty high praise.

Most commenters noted that his expert and fearless riding skills are likely inherited from his firebrand father, while others noted that his mother also had a determined personality.

Shatta Wale’s son celebrates 10th birthday

Majesty’s fun trip to the quad range came a few days after he celebrated his 10th birthday.

Michy threw a lavish, science-themed party for her son, making the occasion a memorable one despite his father’s absence.

The celebrations, which occurred on Friday, July 11, 2025, contained the cutting of a STEM-themed cake amid the singing of the Happy Birthday song.

Shatta Wale's son also played with his friends in a swimming pool and on a waterslide, among other exciting activities.

Majesty’s quad bike skills stir reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Shatta Wale’s son riding a quad bike.

basharpalmer said:

"He’s your son, but God bless you for teaching him confidence, love, strength, and being a man🙌👏."

augustineappiah4 wrote:

"Don't be surprised, his father is Shatta Wale🔥🔥. Pah pah."

ayivimusic commented:

"A lion can never give birth to a goat 🐐! Don’t forget! Michy, you are a lioness and his father a lion, so just watch the baby lion play 😂❤️🙌🔥."

Shatta Wale’s son Majesty tours Fort Amsterdam

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale’s son toured Fort Amsterdam, located at Abandze in the Central Region of Ghana.

After the trip, Majesty, shared memorable pictures on Instagram while educating his followers about what he learned on the trip.

He said that the Dutch built the fort in the 17th century before it was taken over by the British and that it played a major role in the transatlantic slave trade.

