President John Dramani Mahama has released a statement on social media following Daddy Lumba's untimely passing at 60

The president highlighted the late icon's musical contributions as he paid an emotional tribute to him

President John Dramani Mahama also sent a comforting message to Daddy Lumba's family and loved ones

President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the untimely passing of music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, after a short illness.

President John Mahama pays tribute to Daddy Lumba as he mourns his passing at 60. Photo source: @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

The country was sent into a state of mourning on Saturday, July 26, 2025, when the late music icon's family released a statement announcing his demise at 60.

Daddy Lumba died at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, after being admitted for treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Rumours of his demise had initially emerged on social media. However, some media personalities, including Andy Dosty, denied the rumours until the late highlife musician's family made the devastating announcement on social media.

Numerous Ghanaian celebrities and political figures, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Reggie Rockstone, Serwaa Amihere, former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and many others, mourned his demise.

President Mahama pays tribute to Daddy Lumba

Following Daddy Lumba's untimely passing, President John Dramani Mahama took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, July 27, 2025, to mourn him with a glowing tribute.

The president shared a photo of himself shaking hands with the late musician at the special luncheon held at the Jubilee House to honour Ghana's senior citizens on July 1, 2025, during his last public appearance.

Highlife music icon Daddy Lumba passes away at 60 after a short illness. Photo source: Daddy Lumba

Source: Facebook

He praised the late Ghanaian icon for using his music to inspire and touch the lives of many individuals and for living a lasting legacy worth celebrating for decades.

President John Dramani Mahama also extended his condolences on behalf of his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to Daddy Lumba's family and loved ones following his untimely passing.

He wrote:

"I have learnt with deep sorrow the passing of Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba."

"Lumba’s unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life. The beats to his memorable songs may have died down, but his enduring legacy will echo through the ages."

"On behalf of the Government of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones for this irreplaceable loss."

Read President John Dramani Mahama's social media post on Daddy Lumba's passing below:

Reactions to Mahama's tribute to Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nanaezze commented:

"May the Soul of the Legend live on. As promising as our life on earth is, it is still limited by time. RIP Daddy Lumba."

theJonathanMUFC said:

"Daddy Lumba needs a state burial, Mr. President."

Alfuck4 wrote:

"@JDMahama, Mr President, don’t you think your man deserves a state burial? Boss, please let us honour him in grand style because he was a household name both in Ghana and the Diaspora. Thank you, boss."

Exodus_Chapta commented:

"Mr President, you said it all. His music walked us through life. May his sweet voice keep echoing in our hearts. Rest well, Legend. Ghana go play your songs forever. No expiry date."

A-Plus, Serwaa Amihere visit Daddy Lumba's house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A-Plus and Serwaa Amihere visited Daddy Lumba's house to commiserate with his family following his passing on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

In a viral video, the two personalities were seen conversing with people at the late musician's house and consoling the grieving family members.

The emotional scenes from Daddy Lumba's residence triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

