Media personality and DJ, Andy Dosty, has trashed rumours about the legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba passing away.

Andy Dosty trashes Daddy Lumba's death rumours. Image Crediuit: @realdaddylumba

Source: UGC

On HitzFM on Saturday, July 26, 2025, Andy Dosty mentioned that he had received numerous calls and text messages from people wanting to find out whether the rumours were true.

He mentioned that he started working with Daddy Lumba some two years ago, hence the reason people felt he would be a reliable source for them to know about the well-being of the legendary musician.

"To be very honest, the legend lives. Daddy Lumba is still alive. He is very well and not dead as rumours or speculations are going on," he said.

In his message to all Ghanaians and music lovers, the HitzFM presenter urged everyone to ignore the rumours and that they were not true.

Andy Dosty's message is below

Reactions to news about Daddy Lumba

awuraabenaadepa3 said:

Thank You Lord🙏

ohemaaamadonyina said:

That sounds good news but Andy of all people would have been so very straight to say it but look like hia mood isn’t too well

_kelvin_morgan said:

Thank God🙏🙏

princessprinay said:

Phew. Thank you ❤️

qweenewuraama20 said:

Thank you gracious God 🙌

amavuasi said:

"Thank God 🙌."

budu_enock said:

"Thank God 👏🙌🙌."

mary_gold_o said:

"What a relief 😩."

olive_dscouture said:

"Thank God👏👏."

Source: YEN.com.gh