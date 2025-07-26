“The Legend Lives”: Daddy Lumba Is Not Dead, Andy Dosty Trashes Death Rumours on HitzFM
Media personality and DJ, Andy Dosty, has trashed rumours about the legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba passing away.
Andy Dosty trashes Daddy Lumba's death rumours
On HitzFM on Saturday, July 26, 2025, Andy Dosty mentioned that he had received numerous calls and text messages from people wanting to find out whether the rumours were true.
He mentioned that he started working with Daddy Lumba some two years ago, hence the reason people felt he would be a reliable source for them to know about the well-being of the legendary musician.
"To be very honest, the legend lives. Daddy Lumba is still alive. He is very well and not dead as rumours or speculations are going on," he said.
In his message to all Ghanaians and music lovers, the HitzFM presenter urged everyone to ignore the rumours and that they were not true.
Andy Dosty's message is below
Reactions to news about Daddy Lumba
awuraabenaadepa3 said:
Thank You Lord🙏
ohemaaamadonyina said:
That sounds good news but Andy of all people would have been so very straight to say it but look like hia mood isn’t too well
_kelvin_morgan said:
Thank God🙏🙏
princessprinay said:
Phew. Thank you ❤️
qweenewuraama20 said:
Thank you gracious God 🙌
amavuasi said:
"Thank God 🙌."
budu_enock said:
"Thank God 👏🙌🙌."
mary_gold_o said:
"What a relief 😩."
olive_dscouture said:
"Thank God👏👏."
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.