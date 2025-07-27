Legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba has passed away on July 26, 2025, after a short illness

Ghanaian celebrities Kwame A Plus and Serwaa Amihere have visited the family of the iconic musician at his residence

In remembering Daddy Lumba, Ghanaians celebrated not only his musical genius but also the profound impact he had on the hearts and lives of many throughout Ghana and beyond

In a heartfelt display of remembrance, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency in Ghana's Central Region, along with renowned media personality Serwaa Amihere, visited the family of the late Daddy Lumba.

The visit came on the heels of sombre news regarding the iconic highlife music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, following a short illness.

A Plus and Serwaa Amihere visit Daddy Lumba’s home after His death. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere mourns with Daddy Lumba's family

In a viral video, A-Plus engaged in conversations with mourners gathered at Daddy Lumba’s residence situated in Accra, a space swirling with both shared grief and cherished memories.

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere, wearing a traditional all-black attire accented with a black scarf, consoled the bereaved family, offering support during this difficult time.

The atmosphere was filled with sorrow as family, friends, and fans of the celebrated musician converged at the residence to honour the life and contributions of a man who meant so much to the Ghanaian music scene.

In an official statement shared through Daddy Lumba's Facebook page and confirmed by Daddy Lumba FM, his dedicated media outlet, the family announced with deep sadness that he had passed away in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The statement poignantly articulated,

“With profound sorrow and deep grief, the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana's beloved musical icon, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away earlier today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness.”

Described as more than just a musician, Daddy Lumba was a cultural icon whose music and poignant lyrics resonated with many, addressing themes of love, struggle, aspirations, and the spirit of resilience.

His artistic contributions have woven a rich tapestry of cultural identity in Ghana, leaving a lasting legacy.

The family has indicated that further details regarding his funeral arrangements will be made public in the coming days.

Who is Daddy Lumba?

Daddy Lumba stands as a legendary figure in the landscape of Ghanaian music, celebrated for his groundbreaking contributions to highlife and hiplife genres. Here are five key insights that illuminate his status as an icon:

Daddy Lumba was a pioneering Highlife fusion

Daddy Lumba was celebrated for his innovative blend of traditional Ghanaian highlife with contemporary musical influences such as reggae and hiplife.

This distinctive fusion not only resonated with diverse audiences but also significantly shaped the evolution of modern Ghanaian music, bridging generational gaps within the music community.

Daddy Lumba's massive influence on Hiplife

Although he began his illustrious career in highlife, Daddy Lumba was instrumental in infusing hiplife elements into his sound.

His collaborative spirit and willingness to evolve alongside musical trends positioned him as a trailblazer in the hiplife movement, inspiring a multitude of contemporary Ghanaian artists.

Daddy Lumba's remarkable Longevity

Spanning over three decades, Daddy Lumba's career has been marked by a relentless dedication to his art.

With over 30 album releases and an unwavering fan base that transcends generations, his enduring presence in the music industry speaks to his timeless appeal and the deep connection he fostered with listeners.

Daddy Lumba's charitable work and advocacy

Beyond his musical endeavours, Daddy Lumba's commitment to philanthropy has earned him additional respect and admiration.

His contributions to various charitable initiatives in Ghana, including funding schools and hospitals, have solidified his legacy as a compassionate figure and role model in society.

Daddy Lumba's lyrical genius and storytelling

Celebrated for his exceptional songwriting abilities, Daddy Lumba’s lyrics often encompassed profound narratives about love, life, and social issues.

His knack for weaving deep and meaningful subjects into catchy melodies has garnered widespread acclaim and unwavering loyalty from his devoted fan base.

Serwaa Amihere performs with Daddy Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian highlife icon Daddy Lumba, who celebrated his 60th birthday party in grand style.

The legendary musician celebrated with family and admirers on September 31, 2024, in Bay View Village in Accra.

Daddy Lumba performed a duet with Serwaa Amihere from one of his greatest hits in a viral video.

