Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger took to her TikTok Live to mourn the passing of the legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba

In a short video trending online, she cautioned pastors to refrain from spreading false prophecies about the passing of the late Mensei Da crooner

Many people talked about never seeing Afia Schwar in tears, while others spoke about the legacy of the legendary highlife musician

US-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has warned Ghanaian Men of God against making false prophecies regarding the passing of the legendary highlife musician, Daddy Lumba.

Afia Schwar mourns Daddy Lumba

On Afia Schwar's TikTok Live on Sunday, July 27, 2025, the social commentator pleaded with her fans to warn their pastors as they headed to church.

Her focus was the habit by Ghanaian pastors who have become fond of capitalising on the moments leading to or after the deaths of famous personalities to make doom prophecies. They tend to do this to portray themselves as having the power to have visions about things which will happen in the future.

Afia was very categorical. Daddy Lumba's name should not be dragged into these false prophecies.

"Today is Sunday, you would be going to church, warn your pastor," she said.

Speaking with a broken voice while wiping tears rolling down her face, the controversial social commentator reiterated she did not want to destroy anyone's church.

"Warn your pastor because I do not want to destroy anyone's church. Every pastor should be quiet. We know your sins. That is all I came to say, goodnight," she said.

Daddy Lumba died on Saturday, July 26, 2025, and according to a statement released by his family through his lawyer, Fati Ali Yallah Esq, the legendary musician died from a short illness.

Reactions to Schwar firing doom prophecies warning

Some people were left emotional after seeing Afia Schwar break down on her TikTok Live. They mentioned that they had never seen her in such a sad state.

Others also mourned the late Daddy Lumba and left condolence messages in the comments section.

The various emotional social media comments regarding Daddy Lumba's passing are below:

Jackson Brown said:

"First time seeing Mama Afia crying."

MAA 💞AKOSUA said:

"Vice President, they have started it wai."

U.B.L said:

"Awwwwn, sorry mummy 😭😭😭😭. It is not easy to lose an uncle 😭😭😭."

Gods favorite🩵 said:

"They should sue all those who would talk ill of him 😩😩😩. He’s dead and gone, they should let him rest 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

marvinsosei245gmail.com stuck said:

"Afia, you made me feel sad today. Our legend is gone 😭😭😭."

commentcelebrity1 said:

"Vice Presidoo, they’ve started it oooo. l can even mention some😒😒😂😂😂😂😂."

akua pretty 😍 said:

"😭😭😭😭😭😭Mummy, it's not easy for us at all."

Afia Schwar shares call with Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh reported that comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger opened up about her final phone call with legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba before his passing.

In an emotional video, Afia shared that their conversation touched on several heartfelt topics, including Daddy Lumba’s 35th anniversary in the music industry and their shared connection through their twins.

The touching video stirred emotions online, with many Ghanaians reflecting on the legacy of the Makra Mo crooner and the bond he shared with Afia Schwar.

