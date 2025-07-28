A video of a prophetic declaration a Ghanaian spiritualist made about Daddy Lumba months ago has gone viral

He prophesied that the popular musician would pass away if spiritualists did not come together and pray for him

Social media users who saw the video of Karma President's prophecy shared varied opinions in the comments section

A popular Ghanaian spiritualist is trending on TikTok following the sudden demise of famous Ghanaian musician Dada Lumba, known in real life as Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

The famous musician was reported dead on Saturday, July 26, 2025, breaking the hearts of many fans and loved ones. His family, in a statement, confirmed the news and indicated that he succumbed to a brief illness.

It has emerged that Karma President, an outspoken seer, warned of the impending demise of a Ghanaian musician months ago.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed Karma President indicating that he foresaw in the spiritual realms that Daddy Lumba was lying in a coffin.

He then said that a massive funeral would rock the Ghana music industry and urged Ghanaian spiritualists to work on saving his life.

"Lumba is very sick. There’s a coffin following him. There’s a big coffin he’s lying in. If Ghanaian traditionalists don’t sit up, Lumba will not last on earth," he said.

This prophetic declaration was reportedly made months before the Aben Waha hitmaker died at the Bank Hospital after he suddenly took ill.

Watch the video of Karma President's doom prophecy about Daddy Lumba:

Career of Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba, born on September 29, 1964, in the town of Nsuta in Ghana's Ashanti region, began his music journey in the early 1980s.

He is an icon in the Ghana Music Industry, producing hit songs including Makra Mo, Adaka Tea, Ankwanomaa, Mensei Da.

He got his stage name Lumba when he composed the song Lumba Lumba, which he dedicated to the freedom fighters of South Africa, according to his official website.

Lumba is arguably one of the country’s greatest talents to have produced the most Hi-life love songs and funeral songs.

Afia Schwarzennegger warns pastors about Lumba's death

Following the famous singer’s death, Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has warned pastors against taking credit by claiming they prophesied Lumba’s passing.

She vowed to deal with any pastor who dares, since Ghanaians are in pain and are mourning the music legend.

Watch the video of Afia Schwarzenegger warning Ghanaian pastors about Lumba's death:

Karma President's prophecy about Lumba triggers reactions

Karma President's prophecy about Daddy Lumba's demise has triggered varied reactions on social media. While some Ghanaians were sad over the spiritualist's remarks, others urged Ghanaians to take his words seriously.

@Landy 198042 wrote:

"It's like people don't take this man seriously, but his words are too powerful."

@Mo 🇺🇸 wrote:

"We only hear after it has happened 😂"

@Skyppe wrote:

"This is what Afia said oo🤣"

@💕Efya🌟🌍Poundz🍭Diva🎀🔗🧸 wrote:

"This man's prophecy is not a joke."

@Buildingsurvey wrote:

"This year ankasa 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 heerrhhhh.. three legends are gone. Dada Kd is gone😭. Daddy Lumba is gone😭. Agradaa has also gone to prison.. hmmm😩🙆🙆"

Kojo Antwi visits Daddy Lumba’s family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi and his wife visited Daddy Lumba's family after his death on July 26, 2025.

The Music Man looked dapper in an elegant black ensemble styled with his signature headgear to mourn his late friend.

Some social media users have commented on the trending photo as Kojo Antwi posed with Daddy Lumba's wife.

