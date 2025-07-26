Ghanaian media personality Serwa Amihere confirmed the passing of music legend Daddy Lumba

During the process, Serwa Amihere, who is a well-known fan of the highlife legend, could not hold back her tears

Social media users who watched the video sympathised with Daddy Lumba's relations, including Serwa Amihere

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian media personality, Serwa Amihere, looked sad as she announced the death of highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba.

Daddy Lumba died on the morning of Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra.

Serwa Amihere cries as she confirms Daddy Lumba's passing. Photo credit: @sikaofficial/X & Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Serwa Amihere was at Accra-based DL FM to officially announce the passing of the legend on behalf of the family.

“The family of Daddy Lumba, officially called Charles Kojo Fosu, regrets to announce our legend is gone. It’s been very tough for all of us, even before coming live to talk about this.”

“The rumours are true. Daddy Lumba passed on earlier this morning after a very short illness. Even though we understand the pain that this comes with, the family, the lawyer, and everyone associated with him will plead with the general public to give us some privacy as we mourn the loss of Daddy Lumba. It’s not easy at all. Some of us are in denial, but unfortunately, it has happened,” she added.

Even before she could finish talking, Serwa Amihere broke down in tears. She kept wiping her tears.

Serwa Amihere is a well-known fan of the highlife legend. The two shared an admirable bond.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians mourn Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@teddy_Dwyane said:

“Daddy Lumba really went through hell. From betrayals to poisoning.. ahhhh the man really had a tough life on earth.”

@TheAtiila wrote:

“The legendary Daddy Lumba may his great Soul Rest in Ghana.”

@GeorgeO79595020 said:

“So no pastor was able to see and tell about his death, or because he is not a controversial celebrity.”

@AgbeySelor8982 wrote:

“Oh this is very sad....so who go do a proper campaign song give NPP now...oh! NPP agu like that ooo😢.”

@KwasiAttaRich said:

“Rest in Peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️ Forever in our hearts ❤️.”

@mc_tyma wrote:

“Serwaa Amihere Ɛnya aɛyie…May his soul rest in peace ❤️.”

@GodisDe said:

“It's normal. Death is coming for all of us. At least he lived a good life.”

@ShannonBar275 wrote:

“This is heartbreaking. Daddy Lumba was a true Highlife icon—his music touched so many. Sending love to his family and fans. @HenryAshford36 had a great thread on his legacy too. Gone but never forgotten.”

@Expert_davina said:

“This Asukɔnomaa @Serwaa_Amihere has written on her page that her friend has passed on. Herrr....a senior man who can give birth to you is your friend.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh