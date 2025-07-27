Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has shared details of her last phone call conversation she had with the legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba

In the conversation they had, they spoke about Daddy Lumba's 35th anniversary in the music industry, their twins, among other things

The video ignited the emotions of many Ghanaians; people talked about the Makra Mo crooner

US-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has shared the last phone call conversation she had with the legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba before he died.

Afua Schwarzenegger shares her last phone call conversation with Daddy Lumba. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger and @realdaddylumba

Afia Schwar's call with Daddy Lumba

Afia Schwar took to her Instagram page to share the last phone call conversation she had with Daddy Lumba before he died in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the controversial social commentator mentioned that the conversation they had happened a few days ago, and he called to check up on her and how she was faring in school.

Afia Schwar mentioned that the Mpempem hitmaker had plans for her and both of them in December 2025.

"A few days ago, you called to check on me and school. You had plans for me/us this Christmas."

A lot of emotions could be felt in Afia Schwar's caption as she talked about the things Daddy Lumba had promised her, but death already had its plans.

She said that the conversation they had was centred on his 35th anniversary in the music industry.

"You promised me a lot of things, BUT death. You were waiting for me this Christmas..it was all about your 35th celebration. We spoke about our twins..eiiiiii mani ahunu makye anopa wei!"

In the concluding parts of her message, Afia Schwar wrote;

"Aaah Wofa Kwadwo, Sekyere Nyamekese,African Michael Jackson,god of highlife. Me wofa nanim te s3 Oman payin bi hyebr3,wa ha me!!!! Damrifa Due,Due ne amanehunu!!! Still Numb #ripdaddylumba."

Reactions to Daddy Lumba and Afia Schwar's conversation

Actor Prince David Osei and several others were gripped with emotion after watching Afia Schwar's conversation with Daddy Lumba.

The reactions of Ghanaians to the phone call conversation are below:

princedavidosei said:

"❤️ Rest in power, legendary Daddy Lumba"

lynn_kuukua said:

"His voice is so unique 😢"

fa_fa_li_ said:

"I was sad until I saw ”me Wofa a nanim te s3 omanpanyin bi hy3bre“ eiiiii Schwar😹😹😹"

allopreyman

Abrofo na 3nte twi nka 3ny3 Micheal Jackson hwonko ne Lumba 😍💔

mavis_best

"Sekyere foɔ, asem ato yen 😭😭😭😭 Daddy nante yie 🙌"

ewuravee

"The fact that he loved everyone regardless😍😢"

ahenkan_manuel

"You this woman er we’re mourning oooo😂😂 Omanpanin b3n hy3bre ?😂"

jijiglam

"May he rest in perfect peace 🙏🏼 he was and will always remain a legend a true artist ."

quieny_glitz

"I still don’t believe he’s dead 😩 like why! How! Humm God is in control"

Afia Schwarzenegger pays tribute to Daddy Lumba. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger and @realdaddylumba

Daddy Lumba’s final performance

YEN.com.gh reported that a touching video of Ghanaian music legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, performing at his 60th birthday celebration resurfaced online, stirring strong emotions among fans.

In the video, the iconic musician was seen expressing heartfelt gratitude to key individuals who played major roles in his life. He also gave what many now view as a subtle farewell, making the moment even more poignant.

Social media users flooded the comment section with emotional reactions, with many suggesting that Daddy Lumba may have sensed it was one of his final performances.

