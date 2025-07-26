On Saturday, July 26, 2025, Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, passed away

After the news of his demise was made public, several politicians and celebrities paid tribute to him on social media

Many also shared how his music influenced their lives and prayed for the soul of the departed legend

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra.

Until the news was confirmed by the family, there were rumours of his passing, which worried many.

Former President Akufo-Addo, his Vice President Dr Bawumia and many celebrities pay tribute to Daddy Lumba. Photo credit: NAkufoaddo, MBawumia & Daddy Lumba

After the family shared a statement and Serwa Amihere also announced Daddy Lumba’s demise on DL FM, many started sharing their tributes in honour of the music legend.

Several celebrities shared their tributes on social media.

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for instance, described him as his dear friend and acknowledged the role some of his hit songs played in his presidential journey.

“With regret, I have received the sad news of the passing of my dear friend and renowned music icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu. Daddy Lumba, as we affectionately call him, was a pantheon among musical greats of all time and had a special connection with his fans and the entire nation.”

“His hit-making songs will remain lasting contributions to my presidential journey and will forever be etched in the annals of the political campaign of the New Patriotic Party. He will be sorely missed. May he peacefully rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again,” he added.

Former Vice President Dr Bawumia said Daddy Lumba’s passing is a huge blow to the country.

“His brilliant compositions and works have not only entertained but also inspired and uplifted many of us. His passing is indeed a huge blow, not only to the music fraternity but to the entire country. Samira and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, fans, and the whole country.”

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong, NPP's flagbearer hopeful for 2028, said:

“Ghana has lost a national treasure, but legends do not die. His voice will echo forever in the hearts of a grateful nation. On behalf of countless admirers, we send our deepest condolences to his family. Daddy Lumba, you have departed from our sight, but you will never depart from our hearts. Rest in eternal peace.”

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh also sympathised with the family. The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, also shared some thoughts on the passing of the legend.

Ghanaian celebrities mourn Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh collated some messages from celebrities on social media over the passing of Daddy Lumba. Read them below:

@TheRealBolaRay said:

"Rest in Perfect Peace, Legend. Charles Kojo Fosu was a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and musician who had about 34 albums to his name. Your legacy lives on, sir."

@StrongmanBurner wrote:

"Rest well Daddy Lumba 💔Rest well, Legend."

@KiDiMusic said:

"RIP Daddy Lumba 💔You will live forever."

@BIacksherif_ wrote:

"I can’t believe Daddy Lumba is gone 💔 . His music raised me, inspired me, and made me dream of being like him one day. Ghana has lost a legend, but his voice and legacy will never die. Thank you for everything, King. 🕊️"

@CwesiOteng said:

"🌟 Rest in peace, Daddy Lumba 🙏🏽. #Ankwanoma was my favourite song 🌟. You'll always be remembered through your timeless music 🌞.🇬"

Sarkodie said:

"Only if I had the words to express how I've been feeling since early this morning, but I don't...we will all go back to the maker one day, but sometimes it's hard to even entertain the thought when it involves people close to your heart RIP DL !!! Thanks for all you've done for us ... The legacy lives on. Condolences to the family, I pray for strength."

