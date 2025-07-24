Some Ghanaian pastors have teamed up to arrest a popular man of God, Reverend Abrononah, after he constantly disrespected them on social media.

According to viral reports, the arrest was initiated by Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Prophet Ogyaba, with support from other pastors, including Fire Oja, Ajagurajah, etc.

Reverend Abronomah reportedly launched a series of unprovoked verbal attacks on the pastors. Several sources claim Rev Abronomah, on various occasions, defamed the said men of God and others.

Who is Rev Abronomah?

Reverend Abronomah is famous on social media. He is a huge critic of many pastors, whom he believes are not from God. He often takes to his social media pages to criticise them.

Last year, he landed in serious trouble with Prophet Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah and members of the Believers Worship Centre after he hurled all manner of unsavoury words against the preacher.

He was arrested and dragged to court by the leader of the Philadelphia Movement. Rev Abronomah did not take a cue from this as he's recently launched a series of attacks on other pastors, leading to his arrest.

Ogyaba speaks on why he arrested Rev Abronomah

Prophet Ogyaba, in several videos, has explained why he initiated Rev Abronomah's arrest. He explained that aside from making several derogatory remarks about him, he released inappropriate footage of him, prompting him to take the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has reacted to the news about Rev Abronomah's arrest. He expressed joy over the development in several videos.

