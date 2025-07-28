Kojo Antwi led a delegation to Daddy Lumba's residence to commiserate with his grieving family after his death

The legendary highlife musician shared an emotional moment with his late colleague's wife, Akosua Serwaa

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to pay their respects to the late Daddy Lumba and offer condolences to his wife

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Julius Kojo Antwi, popularly known as Kojo Antwi, visited the late Daddy Lumba's residence in East Legon, Accra, on Sunday, July 28, 2025, following his untimely passing at the age of 60.

The veteran musician died from a short illness while on admission at the Bank Hospital located at Cantonment in Accra on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Many prominent personalities, including his colleagues and political figures like President John Dramani Mahama, paid tribute to Daddy Lumba after news of his demise broke out.

Kojo Antwi consoles Daddy Lumba's wife

Kojo Antwi visited the late Daddy Lumba's house with his wife, Rocklyn, Oheneba Kissi, Papa Shee, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, his late colleague's manager, Roman Fada, Serwaa Amihere, and others.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the former GHAMRO Chairman and his entourage expressed their condolences to the late Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, and the grieving family over their painful loss.

The Tom and Jerry hitmaker also shared an emotional moment with the late highlife musician's wife, Akosua Serwaa, whom he hugged and consoled as she grieved over the loss of her husband.

Following the visit to his residence at East Legon in Accra, Kojo Antwi also shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Daddy Lumba.

He wrote:

"It is with deep sadness and heartbreak that I led my family and a few good friends to visit and console the wife and family of the late DADDY LUMBA, African Music Legend & prolific hit-maker of Ghanaian Heritage."

"Heartfelt condolences to all the family, friends, music, culture and tourism fraternity, and fans worldwide. May your soul rest in peace, Daddy Lumba."

"Fare thee well, my dear brother, Daddy Lumba. In times of loss and pain, may we all lend a shoulder for the bereaved to lean on."

Reactions to Kojo Antwi consoling Lumba's wife

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

vida_asanteus commented:

"First time seeing Daddy Lumba’s wife. My condolences to you and the whole family 🙏🏽❤️."

that_ashanti_diva said:

"Akosua Serwaah, we grieve with you and understand your pain. 💔💔😭😭."

mz.glorylove commented:

"Oww, Odo Broni ❤️. May the Lord strengthen you."

