In a heartfelt expression of solidarity, Ghanaian music icon Kojo Antwi, popularly known as Mr. Music Man, visited the family of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26, 2025.

Accompanied by his wife and prominent media personality KKD, Kojo Antwi made his way to Daddy Lumba's residence to offer condolences during this difficult time, reflecting the deep connection and respect shared among artists within the Ghanaian music community.

Kojo Antwi And His Wife Visit Daddy Lumba's Family Following His Passing

Source: Instagram

Kojo Antwi visits Daddy Lumba's wife

Legendary Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi, noted for his distinctive style, made a striking impression in a traditional black ensemble paired with his signature headgear, symbolising mourning and respect for his late friend.

His presence served as a poignant reminder of the impact Daddy Lumba had not only on his life but also on the cultural landscape of Ghanaian music.



Kojo Antwi mourns Daddy Lumba

During the visit, Kojo Antwi and his wife extended heartfelt condolences to Daddy Lumba's widow and children, ensuring they felt supported amidst their grief.

They were joined by media personality Serwaa Amihere, who had previously conveyed the heartbreaking news on DL FM, underscoring the significance of community support during such challenging times.

Various media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, captured this poignant visit, showcasing the unity and compassion prevalent in the music industry during moments of sorrow.



Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba's relationship

Throughout their careers, Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba shared a close professional relationship, frequently collaborating and performing together.

Their powerful combinations on stage blended traditional highlife music with contemporary influences, enriching the genre and leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

Kojo Antwi has often highlighted Lumba's profound influence on his musical journey, expressing gratitude for the mentorship and camaraderie they shared.

Their partnership had a dual purpose: nurturing the highlife genre and uplifting each other's artistic endeavours, creating a formidable alliance in the Ghanaian music scene.



Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba's memorable performances

Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba delighted fans with numerous performances together, bringing an electrifying energy to the stage.

African Legends Night 2018

One of their most significant appearances was at the 7th edition of African Legends Night, held on September 29, 2018, at the luxurious Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

This event marked the first time in several years that the two legends shared the same stage in Ghana.

Their performance, along with reggae-dancehall artist Samini, was a highlight of the night, captivating the audience with their timeless classics and dynamic presence.



Vodafone African Legends Night 2018

Later that year, both artists graced the Vodafone African Legends Night, further affirming their status as icons of highlife music.

Their performances that evening were celebrated for showcasing their enduring popularity, captivating voices, and remarkable showmanship.

Source: YEN.com.gh