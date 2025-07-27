The untimely passing of the highlife music icon Daddy Lumba has hit his family and loved ones hard, and they are in a state of mourning

A video from the late musician's house showed a sad atmosphere as some family members gathered to grieve

The video of Daddy Lumba's family and loved ones triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, passed away at 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's family and loved ones mourn his passing at his residence. Photo source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

The highly acclaimed icon, regarded by many as the greatest musician in Ghanaian music history, died from a short illness while on admission at the Bank Hospital located at Cantonment in Accra.

Daddy Lumba's demise sent the country into a state of mourning with numerous Ghanaians, including prominent personalities, including former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Sarkodie and others paying tribute.

Lumba's loved ones mourn at his residence

Following his untimely passing, Daddy Lumba's family and loved ones gathered at his residence in Accra to mourn the loss of their beloved.

In footage shared by TV3 Ghana on their official Instagram page, the atmosphere at the late highlife music icon's residence was sombre.

Daddy Lumba's family, friends and loved ones were overwhelmed with emotions as they dealt with his loss at the entrance of his plush residence.

Many of the people at the entrance of the house were clad in black or other dark colours, signifying they were in a state of mourning.

President John Dramani Mahama mourns Daddy Lumba's passing with a tribute. Photo source: @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

Those present included a middle-aged man, an elderly man, and an elderly-looking woman, who captured attention as they shed uncontrollable tears and screamed as they coped with their profound loss.

The man, wearing a Zoomlion T-shirt, rolled on the floor in disbelief as he called out the late musician's name while grieving. He had to be held up from the floor by two other individuals, who appeared to be his colleagues.

Daddy Lumba's family had earlier announced his untimely passing in a press statement on social media, where they also requested privacy for the family and loved ones as they navigated their profound grief.

The family also stated that they would share information concerning the late musician's funeral arrangements in the coming days.

Below is the video of Daddy Lumba's family and loved ones grieving over his loss at his residence:

Reactions to video from Daddy Lumba's residence

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

djsteviedee commented:

"Who posts this when the family specifically asked for privacy whilst they mourn?"

ourworld_withlove said:

"He isn’t overreacting. It is a mixture of shock and grief."

charwetey.bernice wrote:

"When a man cries, it hits differently😢😢. Kafra wati."

innocent1509 commented:

"Such a talented man not only fostered the country's love for music but also brought joy to every gathering, including his funeral. He deserves a state burial."

_foreign_citizen said:

"This man loves Kojo more than us😔."

lainoslynus commented:

"I can feel the man’s wailing. If death has not knocked at your door, you won’t understand. I feel sad for their loss. It is well."

President Mahama pays tribute to Daddy Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama paid tribute to Daddy Lumba after his demise.

In a social media post, the president highlighted the late icon's musical contributions and legacy as he mourned his loss.

President John Dramani Mahama also commiserated with Daddy Lumba's family and loved ones.

