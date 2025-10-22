Moliy and her sister, Mellissa, hung out with their female friend as they jammed to an unreleased song

In a video, the three ladies effortlessly ate Banku with chopsticks as they promoted Mellissa's song on social media

Footage of Moliy and her sister has triggered many reactions from their fans, who flooded the comment section

Ghanaian-American singer Moliy Ama Montgomery, popularly known as Moliy, has courted attention after a video of her and her sister, Mellissa, surfaced on social media.

Moliy and her sister Melissa recently connected with deep roots during their visit to the iconic Fela Kuti Shrine in Nigeria, alongside Yeni and Made Kuti. Photos of their trip surfaced on social media.

The young singer has had a stellar year following the success of her smash hit, Shake It To The Max remix, which featured Jamaican music stars Skillibeng and Shenseea and earned both gold certification in the US and platinum certification in India.

The song, which currently has 185 million YouTube views, debuted at number three on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart and number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart, earning her the African Rookie of the Month recognition in June.

Moliy and Mellissa eat Banku with chopsticks

In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, October 21, 2025, singer Moliy and her sister, Mellissa, were spotted with their female friend as they filmed themselves having a fun moment at home.

The trio held chopsticks as they prepared to eat some balls of Banku, the popular Ghanaian staple food, in a plate on the glass table in their dining room.

They carefully used chopsticks to tear morsels of the food and dipped them in a pepper sauce with tilapia to promote Melissa's upcoming song, "Goodboy (Kweku)," on social media ahead of its official release.

Mellissa, who recently featured on Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez's newest album, No Excuses, accompanied the video with a caption, asking her fans to help decide a name for the music project.

"What should we call this song? Goodboy (..….) I have 24 hours to decide ya’ll 🐒."

The video of Moliy and Mellissa eating Banku with chopsticks with their friend is below:

Mellissa's musical career

Just like her sister, singer Mellissa is holding her own against some of the top new faces in what many consider her breakout year in the Ghanaian music industry.

Her angelic voice and sweet melodies have earned her a significant following from music lovers and put her on the map as one of the finest budding artistes Ghana has produced in recent years.

Mellissa's unique sounds have also earned her plaudits and endorsements from some big heavyweights in the music game, including Grammy-winning Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid.

Songs like Tattoo and Catch Me If U Can have set her apart from some of her peers, with many tipping her to follow in her sister Moliy's footsteps and become the next big music star.

Moliy and Mellissa stir reactions

Sophiasoofire commented:

"Eating banku with chopsticks, but I don’t want banku up in my nails 💅🏾. This is genius 🤭🔥🔥."

Sadetonia wrote:

"GOODBOY no releaseee😂👏👏👏."

ghalex_chosen commented:

"Call it Kweku😉."

Moliy buys Waakye by the roadside

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moliy bought Waakye after returning to Ghana from a trip abroad.

In a video, the singer was seen ordering her food while other people in a queue watched her.

The footage of Moliy purchasing Waakye by the roadside triggered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

