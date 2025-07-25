South African musician Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly called Tyla, released a new song, Dynamite

The 23-year-old featured Nigerian musician Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, on the viral song

The Queen of Popiano has shared her working relationship with the Nigerian superstar in a viral interview

South African musician Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly known as Tyla, has teamed up with one of Nigeria's biggest music sensations, Wizkid, for her highly anticipated new single, Dynamite.

The infectious track was built on a lively bass line accompanied by syncopated drums, showcasing the seamless blend of their distinctive vocal styles as they exchange sultry verses over the vibrant beat.

South African musician Tyla features Wizkid on her new song, Dynamite. Photo credit: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla features Wizkid on her new song

The collaboration spoke highly of the growing bond between African artists and highlights the rich, diverse musical landscape of the continent.

In an exclusive interview with hosts Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie on the Capital XTRA Breakfast show, Tyla opened up about her journey to sharing Dynamite with the world.

She explained that she had prayed fervently for the opportunity to release the track, which had taken a painstaking three years to perfect. The anticipation surrounding this collaboration is palpable, as fans eagerly await its release.

Dynamite is not just a standalone single; it is part of Tyla’s recent project, WWP, a four-track bundle which also included the already popular tracks IS IT and BLISS, alongside another new offering, Mr Media.

The YouTube video is below:

Tyla says Wizkid is down-to-earth

During her interview, Tyla praised Wizkid for his humility and willingness to collaborate, recalling their first meeting.

“I wasn’t known on a global scale at the time,” she said. “But Wizkid was gracious enough to agree to feature on my song.” Tyla expressed her excitement at his support, stating, “I didn't expect him to be down for a session, but he genuinely liked what I shared with him. Together, we created ‘Dynamite.’” She reflected on the long journey since then, noting, “I’ve been sitting on that demo for three years, dancing to it in my room, praying that it would see the light of day, and now it's finally happening.”

The Instagram photo is below:

Tyla talks about producing the dynamite song

Tyla further elaborated on the lengthy production process, explaining that the extended time to finalise Dynamite was largely due to their hectic schedules.

“It wasn’t easy for us. We’d occasionally discuss it, but with both of us so busy, it just didn’t come together right away. However, I truly believe this is the perfect time for its release. We want people to celebrate and party to it,” she added enthusiastically.

The Instagram video is below:

Ghana's Moliy overthrows Tyla on Billboard

In another recent development in the Afrobeats scene, Ghanaian singer Moliy has claimed the number one spot on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart with her viral hit Shake It to the Max (FLY remix).

Featuring Jamaican stars Shenseea, Skillibeng, and producer Silent Addy, the remix surged from number two to number one, thus ending Tyla’s impressive 20-week reign at the top with her track “Push 2 Start.” Tyla had maintained her position at the summit since December 2024.

This milestone marked a significant achievement as it is the first time all four artists featured on the Shake It to the Max remix have reached number one on the chart.

Released on February 21, 2025, the remix quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with a TikTok dance challenge propelling its popularity.

Just a month post-release, the music video garnered over 22 million views on YouTube and topped trending charts in Jamaica.

The track debuted at number three on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart and number one on the World Digital Song Sales chart before ascending to the top spot this week, showcasing the explosive growth and popularity of the Afrobeats genre globally.

The Instagram photo is below:

Tyla graces the cover of Vogue magazine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Tyla, who turned to social media to express her joy at being featured on the cover of British Vogue.

The well-known London fashion magazine, which has been around since 1916, praised the South African singer for her outstanding success abroad.

Social media users flooded in with congratulations, praising the South African's stylish appearance in the stunning pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh