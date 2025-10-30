Fella Makafui and her ex-husband Medikal's daughter, Island Frimpong, has gone viral with impeccable English in a viral video

The young influencer shot a trending reaction video when she tasted a popular foreign meal for the first time

Ghanaian lawyer and television personality Serwaa Amihere, model Victoria Michaels and others have reacted to the post

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui’s daughter, Island Frimpong, has amazed many by speaking fluent English in a viral video.

The beautiful daughter of the YOLO star and her ex-husband, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has made her teachers at Yvonne Nelson's international school incredibly proud.

Rapper Medikal and ex-wife Fella Makafui's daughter, Island Frimpong speaks fluent English in a viral post. Photo credit: @islandfrimpong.

Island Frimpong speaks fluent English

Fella Makafui, who has always been in the spotlight, attending events with her mother, has seen her daughter take on her first influencer gig.

In the viral video, Island Frimpong was seen enjoying a bowl of hot, spicy noodles while chatting with her fans.

The young influencer gave a candid review after tasting the noodles and took a sip of juice right afterwards.

She also asked her followers to like and subscribe to her page while staying tuned for new videos.

The Instagram video of Fella Makafui's daughter speaking fluent English is below:

Serwaa Amihere reacts to Island Frimpong's video

Award-winning media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere shared her admiration for the young influencer, whose stepbrother, Space Frimpong, was recently born.

In the much-discussed video, the influencer looked stylish in a chic two-piece ensemble, while her celebrity mother, Fella Makafui, used a ribbon to tie her silky hair.

Other Ghanaian celebrities, including international model Victoria Michaels, have commented on Fella Makafui’s daughter’s post.

More Instagram photos of Fella Makafui's daughter are below:

Island Frimpong celebrates her birthday in Bali

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal's first child, Island Frimpong, has taken over the internet with her lavish lifestyle.

The young style influencer and her beautiful single mother recently celebrated her fifth birthday in Bali, Indonesia.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal spends time with his daughter, Island Frimpong, before divorcing her mom, Fella Makafui, in 2024. Photo credit: @medikal.

The celebrity mother and daughter duo wore matching crochet swimwear that beautifully complemented their melanin skin tone.

The Instagram photos of Fella Makafui's daughter enjoying her birthday in Bali are below:

Island Frimpong visits Universal Studios in Singapore

Popular celebrity mom Fella Makafui has inspired many expectant mothers with her child's upbringing.

As part of her thirtieth birthday and her daughter’s first birthday, the family visited Universal Studios in Singapore for a fun-filled tour.

Island Frimpong looked classy in a stylish two-piece ensemble and designer shoes as she modelled beautifully in a viral video.

The Instagram video of Fella Makafui's daughter having fun at Universal Studios is below:

Fella Makafui’s prophecy about ex-husband Medikal

Earlier, criticised reported on award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui’s reflections about the power of karma.

She explained that good people are rewarded, while those who hurt others eventually receive their due.

Some social media users criticised the hardworking entrepreneur on the X platform.

