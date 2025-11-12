Osei Kwame Despite drove Ghana’s first Benz Unimog, worth $113,457, into his hometown of Wiamoase, drawing massive attention

Residents, young and old, gathered to see the luxury vehicle, taking selfies, videos, and celebrating Despite’s achievement

Despite’s visit showcased his ongoing bond with Wiamoase, inspiring pride and admiration among locals while highlighting his success and generosity

Ghanaian millionaire businessman and media mogul Osei Kwame Despite caused a stir in his home town of Wiamoase this week when he drove into town in a Benz Unimog, which is valued at $113,457.

Ghanaian billionaire Kwame Despite turns heads in $133,457 Benz Unimog.

The mere arrival of the luxury vehicle drew instant crowds, with residents lining the streets to catch a glimpse of the sleek, rare machine.

It is no ordinary Benz Unimog, but one in a class known for durability, versatility, and powerful performance, used commonly in challenging terrains and specialised operations around the world.

Despite's choice of this exceptional vehicle reflects not only his taste for luxury but also his appreciation for engineering excellence and practicality.

The people of Wiamoase could not contain their joy as many took selfies and videos to capture this memorable moment.

Residents ran alongside the Unimog, proud of one of their own making, such a remarkable mark in life.

Indeed, despite having, for a long time, been very attached to his origins and often investing in local development, he has supported initiatives for his hometown.

Coming with the Benz Unimog was more than just a show of wealth; it was a shared moment of pride for the community.

Driving Ghana's first Benz Unimog into Wiamoase, he reminded everyone that success, hard work, and staying connected to one's roots can create moments that leave a lasting impression on both family and community.

Despite’s mansion sparks Wiamoase real estate buzz

Recently, a viral video emerged showing what looks like a mansion owned by mogul Osei Kwame Despite in a town called Wiamoase, located in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The video, taken from a car driving down the stretch of road, shows a big home which made headlines on social media due to its modern style.

The property is said to have a prominent location in Wiamoase, and two or three other large homes are easily visible from the street, prompting speculation that all homes belong to Despite.

The trending video depicted broad driveways, multiple levels, large glass fronts and a compound so wide it appears to impact traffic from the street.

Reportedly, one of the homes was given to the mogul's sister, and others remain part of his real estate holdings in the culture of his hometown.

Ibrahim Mahama's youngest son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, partners with Despite's son Jaiden Osei to launch a supercar event in Ghana.

Ibrahim Mahama's son launches supercar event

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama’s son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, launched a supercar event in Ghana.

Osei Kwame Despite’s son and other young influencers were named as Ibrahim Mahama Jnr’s partners.

Several social media users congratulated the wealthy heirs for helping to provide jobs for Ghanaians.

